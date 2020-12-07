Biofrontera enters into a license and supply agreement with Galenica AB for the marketing of Ameluz in Scandinavia

Leverkusen, Germany, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Pharma GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F), and Galenica AB, Malmö, Sweden, today signed an exclusive license and supply agreement for the marketing of both Ameluz and BF-RhodoLED in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland.



According to the agreement, Galenica AB of Malmö, Sweden, receives exclusive distribution rights for the Nordic regions, whereby Biofrontera will supply Ameluz to Galenica at a transfer price of 50% of the expected net revenues. Furthermore, Biofrontera will be responsible for the marketing authorization as well as manufacturing and quality control, while Galenica will handle all aspects of commercialization, local registration and reimbursement in the Scandinavian countries. Both companies will collaborate on regulatory compliance regarding drug safety (pharmacovigilance). After the amicable termination of the agreement between Biofrontera and the former distribution partner for some of these regions, Galenica is now working towards the reintroduction of the products in Denmark, Sweden and Norway and their initial launch in Finland and Iceland by the middle of next year. In addition, Galenica has a right of first refusal for commercialization in the Baltic States.