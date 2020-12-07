Klövern acquires a property in Lund for SEK 134 million

Klövern acquires a centrally located property in Lund for an underlying property value of SEK 134 million. The lettable area amounts to 3,754 sq.m. in total and includes primarily office premises but also 20 apartments and a small share of retail space. Tenants include Nordea, Region Skåne, Lunds kommun (The municipality of Lund) and Kronans Apotek. The property, which is fully let, has a rental value just over SEK 10 million.



”The property, with its central location next to Stortorget, is a very good complement to our existing portfolio in Malmö/Lund”, says Peeter Kinnunen, Head of Transactions at Klövern.