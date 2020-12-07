 

Mercury Systems to Acquire Physical Optics Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020   
  • Continues to scale Mercury’s global avionics & mission systems business
  • Complementary capabilities enhance position at forefront of military digital convergence
  • Expands platform and mission management content on new and existing airborne platforms
  • Broadens mission processing capabilities, adding data transfer and recording solutions
  • Leverages investments in embedded security and safety-certifiable avionics processing

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Physical Optics Corporation (“POC”). Based in Torrance, Calif., POC is a leading designer, developer, and integrator of advanced technologies primarily focused on avionics & mission subsystems for defense applications.

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, Mercury will acquire POC for an all-cash purchase price of $310 million, subject to net working capital and net debt adjustments. The acquisition and associated transaction expenses are expected to be funded through a combination of cash on hand and Mercury’s existing revolving credit facility.

POC is currently expected to generate revenue of over $120 million for its fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. The acquisition represents a multiple of approximately 13x next twelve months EBITDA and is expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted EPS.

“The acquisition of Physical Optics Corporation adds important capabilities on new and existing airborne programs in the platform and mission management market,” said Mark Aslett, Mercury’s president and chief executive officer. “The combination of Mercury’s safety-certifiable and secure avionics processing solutions with POC’s deep portfolio of data storage, transfer, and encryption technologies will enable us to deliver more complete, pre-integrated avionics subsystems to our customers. POC has a similar growth profile to Mercury, supported by several key design wins that are transitioning into production. We are very excited for POC to join the Mercury team.”

