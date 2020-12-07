 

Ehave, Inc. and Identity Key Announce Partnership for Blockchain Based Identity Verification Software for the Medical Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 15:00  |  66   |   |   

Adopting blockchain technology to Ehave’s Dashboard has the potential to transform health care, placing the patient at the center of the health care ecosystem and increasing the security, privacy, and interoperability of health data

MIAMI, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a leader of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, announced today it has entered into a partnership (the "Agreement") with Identity Key to provide blockchain based identity verification software for the medical industry. The Agreement calls for the Identity Based Plug-in to be integrated into Ehave’s Dashboard. Ehave will generate royalty revenue based on sales of identity verification software from Identity Key. Ehave currently has products in development that focus on telemedicine, providing medical data, and regulated substance research for mental health. Identity Key is a software company that focuses on creating verifiable credentials for users through the blockchain. Blockchain technology is creating huge opportunities for patients, doctors, and researchers to access data in new ways with audit trails and verifiable authentication.

"Online ID verification is seeing a spike in demand driven by the current pandemic. As many medical professionals send their staff to work remotely during the pandemic there has been a strong surge in demand for videoconferencing communication. Patient identification and verification is one of the most difficult issues the healthcare sector faces during these turbulent times, but it is critical in imparting fast and effective healthcare services to patients,” said Ben Kaplan, Chief Executive officer of Ehave. Mr. Kaplan continued, "Our research indicates digital identity verification systems can benefit healthcare providers by improving the quality of healthcare they provide. We see this opportunity to provide the blockchain based identity verification software from Identity Key to the medical industry as a means to enable them to improve organization and sharing of medical records, ensure insurance claims and reduce medical fraud by protecting patient data."

Seite 1 von 4


Ehave Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ehave, Inc. and Identity Key Announce Partnership for Blockchain Based Identity Verification Software for the Medical Industry Adopting blockchain technology to Ehave’s Dashboard has the potential to transform health care, placing the patient at the center of the health care ecosystem and increasing the security, privacy, and interoperability of health dataMIAMI, Dec. 07, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Bombardier Site in Katowice Recognized as the Safest Workplace in the Silesia Region in Poland
Enthusiast Gaming Joins Forbes’ “Most Valuable Esports Companies” List
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
Ehave Dashboard Enters Final Simulations of Clinical Trials with the Hospital for Sick Children
09.11.20
Ehave's Dashboard to Meet the Challenge of Electronic Health Records Security with BurstIQ Partnership Utilizing Blockchain Technology