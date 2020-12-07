Ehave, Inc. and Identity Key Announce Partnership for Blockchain Based Identity Verification Software for the Medical Industry

Adopting blockchain technology to Ehave’s Dashboard has the potential to transform health care, placing the patient at the center of the health care ecosystem and increasing the security, privacy, and interoperability of health data

MIAMI, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a leader of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, announced today it has entered into a partnership (the "Agreement") with Identity Key to provide blockchain based identity verification software for the medical industry. The Agreement calls for the Identity Based Plug-in to be integrated into Ehave’s Dashboard. Ehave will generate royalty revenue based on sales of identity verification software from Identity Key. Ehave currently has products in development that focus on telemedicine, providing medical data, and regulated substance research for mental health. Identity Key is a software company that focuses on creating verifiable credentials for users through the blockchain. Blockchain technology is creating huge opportunities for patients, doctors, and researchers to access data in new ways with audit trails and verifiable authentication.



"Online ID verification is seeing a spike in demand driven by the current pandemic. As many medical professionals send their staff to work remotely during the pandemic there has been a strong surge in demand for videoconferencing communication. Patient identification and verification is one of the most difficult issues the healthcare sector faces during these turbulent times, but it is critical in imparting fast and effective healthcare services to patients,” said Ben Kaplan, Chief Executive officer of Ehave. Mr. Kaplan continued, "Our research indicates digital identity verification systems can benefit healthcare providers by improving the quality of healthcare they provide. We see this opportunity to provide the blockchain based identity verification software from Identity Key to the medical industry as a means to enable them to improve organization and sharing of medical records, ensure insurance claims and reduce medical fraud by protecting patient data."