 

AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue for the November 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020   

AB Klaipėdos nafta (further the Company) reviewed operating segments since the beginning of the second quarter of 2020 and presents revenue disclosures accordingly. The following operating segments of the Company are:

  • Oil terminals activity, that includes Klaipėda oil terminal and Subačius oil terminal,
  • Regulated LNG activity in Klaipėda and
  • Commercial LNG activity, that includes small-scale LNG reloading station in Klaipėda and Business development projects.

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s oil terminals for the November 2020 comprised EUR 2.3 million and is lower by EUR 0.7 million or by 23.3 % compared to November of 2019.  The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s oil terminals for the eleven months of 2020 comprised EUR 28.8 million and is lower by 2.7 % compared to the same period of 2019.
                                                                                                                                   
The preliminary sales revenue of the Company LNG terminal for November 2020 comprised EUR 3.6 million (during the same month of 2019 – EUR 5.9 million). LNG terminal revenue consists of the regasification tariff fixed part (for booked annual capacities), variable part for amount of re-gasified LNG and reloading revenue from regulated activities. The level of Klaipėda LNG terminal revenue (for booked annual capacities) does not depend on regasification volume. Revenue is confirmed by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC) based on the approved methodology of State regulated prices in the natural gas sector and is calculated for the whole upcoming year. The preliminary sales revenue of LNG terminal for the eleven months of 2020 decreased by 38.6 % due to the reduction of security supplement of Klaipėda LNG terminal from the 1st January of 2020.

