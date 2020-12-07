 

Secureworks Announces Additional Security Solutions Availability in AWS Marketplace

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 15:00  |  47   |   |   

Industry-leading cybersecurity solutions now available in AWS Marketplace

ATLANTA, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX), a leader in software-driven security solutions and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Technology Partner, is announcing the immediate availability of several security services in addition to its security analytics software in AWS Marketplace – a curated digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS. Secureworks is one of the first providers to quote and contract services in AWS Marketplace to help customers implement, support, and manage their software on AWS. Click here for more information.

These extended services include:

With these expanded offerings in AWS Marketplace, Secureworks continues with its commitment to give customers and partners broader access to its security solutions through the more flexible purchasing options AWS Marketplace provides.

With a cloud-native security analytics platform, Secureworks provides advanced threat detection and response along with cloud-relevant services, incident response, and managed security services, all designed to help customers secure their modern cloud-based environments.

“To beat the adversary at scale, Secureworks is placing our security expertise and applications in the hands of our customers, providing meaningful SaaS innovation to the global marketplace,” said Steve Fulton, Secureworks’ Chief Product Officer. “By making our solutions available in AWS Marketplace, we are well positioned to strengthen the security community and help customers and partners protect their organizations.”

Secureworks is recognized as an AWS Service Ready Partner for Amazon Linux 2. Secureworks’ endpoint security agent provides enterprise-grade endpoint security on the most common Linux workloads on AWS, including Amazon Linux 2, Ubuntu and Red Hat operating systems.

About Secureworks
Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) a global cybersecurity leader, protects customer progress with the cloud-native security analytics software of choice. Informed by 20+ years of threat intelligence and research, no other security platform provides this much real-world experience.
www.secureworks.com

Contact:
Jena Murphy
press@secureworks.com
Connect with Secureworks via TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook
Read the Secureworks Blog

Special Note

Use of the word “partner” or “partnership” does not imply a legal partnership between Secureworks and any other company.


SecureWorks Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Secureworks Announces Additional Security Solutions Availability in AWS Marketplace Industry-leading cybersecurity solutions now available in AWS MarketplaceATLANTA, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX), a leader in software-driven security solutions and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Technology …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Bombardier Site in Katowice Recognized as the Safest Workplace in the Silesia Region in Poland
Enthusiast Gaming Joins Forbes’ “Most Valuable Esports Companies” List
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Secureworks Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
01.12.20
Secureworks to Deliver New Threat Detection and Response Security Analytics Features to Address Customer Requirements for SIEM Alternative
13.11.20
Secureworks to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on Dec. 3, 2020; Virtual Investor Day Conference Set for Dec. 8, 2020