Valneva Announces the Modification of the Conditions of Participation in its Extraordinary General Meeting of December 22, 2020, which will be held as a closed meeting

Valneva will provide a live webcast of the conference so as to allow all persons normally authorized to attend the General Meeting to follow it remotely. This webcast will be accessible on the homepage or in the “Investors” / “Videos and Webcasts” section of the Company’s website, www.valneva.com , and a replay will be available after the event.

Saint-Herblain (France), December 7, 2020 – Valneva SE (“Valneva” or “the Company”) announces that due to the current COVID-19 epidemic and in accordance with the French Ordinance No. 2020-321 dated March 25, 2020 (as amended and extended by the French Ordinance No. 2020-1497 dated December 2, 2020), the Company has decided to modify the conditions of participation in its Extraordinary General Meeting of December 22, 2020, 2:00 p.m. CET. This General Meeting will therefore be held at Valneva's registered office without the physical presence of its shareholders and other persons normally authorized to attend.

The special conditions of participation in this closed General Meeting are published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires of December 7, 2020. They are also available in the “Investors” / “Extraordinary General Meeting 2020” section of the Company’s website, www.valneva.com .

Valneva SE’s shareholders are invited to vote in advance of the Extraordinary General Meeting, either by mail (recommended method) or by giving a proxy, using the form provided to them for this purpose among the General Meeting documents made available on the Company’s website.

No admission cards will be sent to the shareholders.

Please note that during the General Meeting, it will not be possible to ask questions, submit draft amendments or submit new resolutions.

Shareholders can obtain the General Meeting documents referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code upon request to the Company. Valneva recommends that shareholders send their requests via email to the following address: assemblee.generale@valneva.com .

In addition, shareholders may request that the Company send them the documents and information referred to in Articles L. 225-115, L. 225-116 and L. 225-117 of the French Commercial Code (including the list of shareholders) that would not otherwise be available on the Company’s website. These requests must be made in the time frames provided in Articles R. 225-89, R. 225-90 and L. 225-117 of the French Commercial Code. Valneva recommends that its shareholders send these requests to the aforementioned email address.