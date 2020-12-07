Bagsværd, Denmark, 7 December 2020 – The Danish Maritime and Commercial High Court has ruled that Novo Nordisk's publication of the press release of 19 September 2019: "Tresiba showed an overall lower risk of hypoglycaemia and significantly lower HbA1c when compared to insulin glargine U300 in people with type 2 diabetes" was in violation of the Danish Marketing Practices Act and the Danish Medicines Act. Therefore, Novo Nordisk has been ordered to issue this rectification by which Novo Nordisk withdraws the press release of 19 September 2019.

