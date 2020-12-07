 

Novo Nordisk A/S Rectification

Bagsværd, Denmark, 7 December 2020 – The Danish Maritime and Commercial High Court has ruled that Novo Nordisk's publication of the press release of 19 September 2019:  "Tresiba showed an overall lower risk of hypoglycaemia and significantly lower HbA1c when compared to insulin glargine U300 in people with type 2 diabetes" was in violation of the Danish Marketing Practices Act and the Danish Medicines Act. Therefore, Novo Nordisk has been ordered to issue this rectification by which Novo Nordisk withdraws the press release of 19 September 2019.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 44,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

