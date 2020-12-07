 

First Choice Bank’s 2020 Charity Fundraising

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020   

CERRITOS, CALIFORNIA, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq Capital Markets: FCBP) - First Choice Bancorp, the holding company for First Choice Bank (the “Bank” or “First Choice”), today announced that the Bank’s fundraising efforts for 2020 will be directed to 18 local charities in the Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego County areas. These organizations, helping those most in need in our communities, are facing even higher demand for services during these unprecedented times. Thanks to the tremendous generosity of First Choice clients, employees, directors and friends, along with dollar-for-dollar matches by the Bank and the Much is Given Foundation, this year’s contribution to the selected nonprofit organizations totals $60,000.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, First Choice made the difficult decision to cancel its Annual Charity Golf Tournament, which began back in 2010. For the last decade, the yearly tournament has supported various charitable organizations in local neighborhoods as they provide assistance to families and individuals in need of help. “One of the Bank’s core beliefs is to always look for opportunities to make a positive impact on the communities where we live and work, not because it is required, but because it is the right thing to do,” said Chairman Peter Hui. Despite the obstacles for an in-person event this year, there was still a critical need to raise money to support these charities, so an online fundraising effort was put into place. First Choice President & CEO Robert Franko commented, “We missed seeing all of our friends at the tournament this year, but we are proud of the fundraising response we received, especially given the impact the pandemic has had on our donors. We are grateful for so many supporting this year’s charities and look forward to getting together again at FCB’s 2021 tournament to raise even more money for those in need.”

The 18 non-profit organizations this year were: Asian Pacific Community Fund, Blind Children’s Learning Center, C5 Los Angeles, Caterina's Club, Central City Neighborhood Partners, East West Players, The Entrepreneur Educational Center Inc., Food Finders, Haven Neighborhood Services, Joy Youth Services, Kitchens For Good, Milal- The American Wheat Mission, National Asian American Coalition, Orange County Community Housing Corporation, Pomona Valley Habitat for Humanity, Saddleback Church Anaheim Food Pantry, The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, and Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA. More information on each organization can be found on the Bank’s website: https://www.firstchoicebankca.com/annual-charity-golf-tournament.

