 

Globus Maritime Limited Announces Pricing of $12.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

GLYFADA, Greece, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Maritime Limited (the “Company” or “Globus”) (NASDAQ: GLBS) announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain unaffiliated institutional investors to issue approximately 1.41 million of its common shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1.27 million common shares at a purchase price of $8.50 per common share and accompanying warrant (or $8.49 per pre-funded warrant and accompanying warrant) in a registered direct offering. The warrants will have an exercise price of $8.50 per share, are exercisable immediately and will expire five and a half years following the date of issuance.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are estimated to be approximately $12.0 million before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about December 9, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.  

The securities described above are being sold pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-240265), previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 31, 2020 and declared effective on August 12, 2020. Such securities are being offered only by means of a prospectus. A prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, at 212-895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of six dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus’ subsidiaries own and operate six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 Dwt and a weighted average age of 10.9 years as of September 30, 2020.

