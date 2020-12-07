 

CEL-SCI Announces Update on Phase 3 Cancer Trial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 15:15  |  27   |   |   

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) announced today that the Phase 3 study is in the final stage of review which involves statistical analysis of all study data. Data lock has already been completed.

Since the required number of events to allow statistical analysis of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 study in head and neck cancer was reached earlier this year, the Clinical Research Organizations (CROs) managing CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 study, Ergomed and ICON, had been performing data base lock of the study results. Data base lock is a very important and time intensive process that needs to be completed to ensure any study’s data are accurate and as complete as possible before the results of the study can be statistically evaluated and reliable conclusions drawn regarding the study’s outcome(s). This process was particularly complicated for CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 study because the study was conducted in over 20 countries on three continents, and many of these countries had, and still have, severe shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statistical analysis of our Phase 3 study data is being performed according to a statistical analysis plan that was approved in advance of data lock. The analysis is being conducted by independent unbiased contractors. CEL-SCI is not involved in this process. Once the analysis has been completed, CEL-SCI will become privy to the study results. At that time, shareholders will be advised of the results through a public announcement. CEL-SCI also plans to publish the results in peer reviewed scientific journals.

“Our goal has been to create a cancer drug that is both non-toxic and works with the body’s immune system to increase the ‘intent to cure’ success rate of the first-line cancer treatment. We believe that immunotherapy should be administered before, not after, surgery, radiation and chemotherapy have damaged the immune system. We further believe that success in head and neck cancer should lead to many new ways of helping cancer patients.” said Geert Kersten, CEO of CEL-SCI Corporation. “We are grateful to our shareholders for believing in us and supporting us during the very long Phase 3 study.”

About CEL-SCI Corporation

CEL-SCI believes that boosting a patient’s immune system while it is still intact should provide the greatest possible impact on survival. Therefore, in the Phase 3 study CEL-SCI treated patients who are newly diagnosed with advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck with the investigational product Multikine* first, BEFORE they received surgery, radiation and/or chemotherapy. This approach is unique. Most other cancer immunotherapies are administered only after conventional therapies have been tried and/or failed. Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection), has received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for neoadjuvant therapy in patients with squamous cell carcinoma (cancer) of the head and neck.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CEL-SCI Announces Update on Phase 3 Cancer Trial Results CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) announced today that the Phase 3 study is in the final stage of review which involves statistical analysis of all study data. Data lock has already been completed. Since the required number of events to allow …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Pfizer Reports Positive Clinical Data for BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody (PF-06863135) in Multiple ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
XPeng Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Bayer and Atara Biotherapeutics Enter Strategic Collaboration for Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T-cell ...
Iron Mountain Executes Six Megawatt Expansion With Fortune 100 Customer at AZP-2 Data Center in ...
Sinovac Secures Approximately $500 Million in Funding for COVID-19 Vaccine Development
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity