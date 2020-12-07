 

Ready Capital and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Announce Merger Transaction

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) (“Ready Capital”), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans, and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) (“Anworth”), a specialty finance REIT that focuses primarily on investments in residential mortgage-backed securities, announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Ready Capital will combine with Anworth. The combined company is expected to have a pro forma equity capital base in excess of $1 billion. The combination is expected to enhance shareholder liquidity and provide for increased operating leverage across the larger equity base.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of Anworth common stock will be converted into 0.1688 shares of Ready Capital common stock and $0.61 of cash consideration. Based on Ready Capital’s closing stock price on Friday, December 4, 2020, the implied offer price is $2.94 per share. Upon the closing of the merger, Ready Capital stockholders are expected to own approximately 76% of the combined company’s stock, while Anworth stockholders are expected to own approximately 24% of the combined company’s stock. Ready Capital will also assume Anworth’s three outstanding series of preferred stock.

In connection with the merger, Waterfall Asset Management, LLC (“Waterfall”), Ready Capital’s external manager, has agreed to reduce the base management fee it charges Ready Capital by an aggregate of $4 million over the four quarters immediately following the closing of the transaction.

Based on the closing prices of Ready Capital’s common stock on December 4, 2020, the market capitalization of the combined company would be approximately $984 million. The combined company will operate under the name Ready Capital and its shares are expected to continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the existing ticker symbol “RC”.

“This merger highlights our continued focus on establishing Ready Capital as an industry-leading mortgage REIT, with the scale and financial resources to pursue compelling risk-adjusted returns across its diversified investment platform,” stated Ready Capital Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Capasse. “The combined company will be in a more formidable position to execute its business plan, improve operating and cost efficiencies, and continue growth in a prudent and profitable manner.”

