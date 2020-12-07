 

Alkaline88 to Participate in Multiple Investor Conferences in December

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”) is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88, A88 Infused, and A88CBD, respectively. Today, the Company announces that its President and CEO, Richard Wright, is scheduled to present in two virtual investor conferences during December 2020.

  • Roth Virtual Deer Valley Consumer Event. Mr. Wright will participate in various one on one meetings with institutional investors during December 10-11, 2020.
  • The LD Micro 13th Annual Main Event. Mr. Wright will be presenting to a panel of industry experts on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 11:20 a.m. eastern time. Investors interested in viewing the discussion will need to register ahead of the event at ve.mysequire.com. The Company will also participate in one on one meetings with institutional investors during December 14-15, 2020.

The events will be webcast live (where available), and an updated presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section at ir.thealkalinewaterco.com on December 10, 2020.

The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88 launched A88 Infused in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes both the Company’s lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

To purchase A88CBD products online, visit us at www.A88CBD.com. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

