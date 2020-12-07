Masimo’s COVID-19 Response Efforts Highlighted at California Life Sciences Association’s Pantheon 2020
Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is proud to have been one of seven California innovators featured at Pantheon 2020, the annual event at which the California Life Sciences Association (CLSA) brings together industry leaders in the life sciences to recognize outstanding achievements. Held virtually this year, Pantheon 2020, which took place last Thursday, was anchored by a series of videos and panels highlighting stories of scientific innovation, collaboration, and progress focused on celebrating efforts to combat COVID-19. Masimo, the only patient monitoring company featured, was also one of the three companies highlighted at CLSA’s “Celebrating California Innovation” event, and at a session dedicated to exploring how Masimo SafetyNet is playing a key role in Masimo’s efforts to help clinicians and hospitals around the world fight the pandemic.
Masimo SafetyNet with Radius PPG and Radius T° (Photo: Business Wire)
Mike Guerra, President and CEO of CLSA, commented, “Masimo is an exemplary illustration of the resiliency and flexibility shown by life sciences companies when California and the world were faced with a global pandemic. The adaptability of their remote patient monitoring technology has saved lives and allowed patients to recover from their homes, thereby freeing up critically needed hospital beds.”
In early 2020, harnessing its expertise in noninvasive patient monitoring, automation, and telehealth solutions, Masimo developed Masimo SafetyNet, a secure, home-based patient management platform combining hospital-grade tetherless pulse oximetry, continuous temperature measurement, and a remote data capture and surveillance platform. Designed to help hospitals accommodate surges in COVID-19 patient volume and help lower-acuity patients recover at home and in other alternate care spaces, Masimo SafetyNet allows clinicians to keep an eye on their patients’ physiological status—including oxygen saturation, respiration rate, pulse rate, and temperature—from afar, at all times. Already in use at numerous institutions in the U.S. and beyond, Masimo SafetyNet can be rapidly deployed and easily scaled as needed, without additional hardware or network infrastructure, helping caregivers provide the best possible care as the pandemic worsens.
