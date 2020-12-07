Masimo’s COVID-19 Response Efforts Highlighted at California Life Sciences Association’s Pantheon 2020

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is proud to have been one of seven California innovators featured at Pantheon 2020, the annual event at which the California Life Sciences Association (CLSA) brings together industry leaders in the life sciences to recognize outstanding achievements. Held virtually this year, Pantheon 2020, which took place last Thursday, was anchored by a series of videos and panels highlighting stories of scientific innovation, collaboration, and progress focused on celebrating efforts to combat COVID-19. Masimo, the only patient monitoring company featured, was also one of the three companies highlighted at CLSA’s “Celebrating California Innovation” event, and at a session dedicated to exploring how Masimo SafetyNet is playing a key role in Masimo’s efforts to help clinicians and hospitals around the world fight the pandemic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005579/en/