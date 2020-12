CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) announced today that Leah Stearns, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The presentation is scheduled for 2:40 p.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site at www.cbre.com. An audio replay of the webcast will be posted within 24 hours of the live event and will be available for 90 days thereafter.