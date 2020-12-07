Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)

“This increased supply agreement from the Canadian government today reaffirms the confidence in our COVID-19 vaccine candidate and we appreciate our collaboration with the Canadian government as with many other governments and other key partners around the world,” said Stephane Bancel, Moderna’s Chief Executive Officer. “For ten years, Moderna has invested in creating and developing a novel platform for designing and manufacturing a new class of mRNA-based vaccines. The recent positive efficacy analysis from our Phase 3 COVE study is an encouraging step in the development of mRNA-1273.”

Moderna remains on track to be able to start delivery of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to help protect Canadians following regulatory approval by Canadian health authorities. Moderna could ship its COVID-19 vaccine as soon as December if regulatory approval is granted this month. The Company has already initiated the rolling review process with Health Canada and intends to seek Prequalification (PQ) and/or Emergency Use Listing (EUL) with the World Health Organization (WHO). The Canadian vaccine supply will be sourced from Moderna’s European production capacity with its strategic manufacturing partner Lonza in Switzerland, and ROVI in Spain for fill-finish services.

On November 30, Moderna announced that the primary efficacy analysis of the Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273 conducted on 196 cases confirmed the high efficacy observed at the first interim analysis. The data analysis indicates a vaccine efficacy of 94.1%. Safety data continue to accrue and the study continues to be monitored by an independent, NIH-appointed Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB). Based on prior analysis, the most common solicited adverse reactions included injection site pain, fatigue, myalgia, arthralgia, headache, and erythema/redness at the injection site. Solicited adverse reactions increased in frequency and severity in the mRNA-1273 group after the second dose. The Phase 3 study, known as the COVE study, enrolled more than 30,000 participants in the U.S. and is being conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.