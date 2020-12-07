 

Vivos Inc to Present at The 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference December 15, 2020 11 00 AM Eastern Standard Time

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 15:30  |  76   |   |   

Richland WA, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL``), Vivos Inc (RDGL), a company that has developed an Yttrium-90 based injectable brachytherapy device, for the treatment of tumors in animals and in humans, today announced that it will be presenting at the 13th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST. Mike Korenko, CEO of Vivos Inc., will be presenting to a live virtual audience.

Register here: ve.mysequire.com/

The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

"The time has finally come to do something different in the virtual conference world. Let’s see if we can pull off something that can be enjoyed by both executives and investors alike,” stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD, now a wholly owned subsidiary of SRAX, Inc.

The Main Event will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

View Vivos Inc’s profile here http://ldmicro.com/profile/RDGL

View Vivos Inc’s site here: http://www.RadioGel.com

About Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL)

Vivos Inc. has developed an Yttrium-90 based injectable brachytherapy device, for the treatment of tumors in animals (Isopet) and in humans (Radiogel). Brachytherapy uses highly localized radiation to destroy cancerous tumors by placing a radioactive isotope directly inside the treatment area using the company’s proprietary hydrogel technology. The injection delivers therapeutic radiation from within the tumor without the entrance skin dose and associated side effects of treatment that characterize external-beam radiation therapy. This feature allows safe delivery of higher doses needed for treating both non-resectable and radiation-resistant cancers.

Radiogel is a hydrogel liquid containing tiny yttrium-90 phosphate particles that may be administered directly into a tumor. The hydrogel is an yttrium-90 carrier at room temperature that gels within the tumor interstitial spaces after injection to keep the radiation sources safely in place. The short-range beta radiation from yttrium-90 localizes the dose within the treatment area so that normal organs and tissues are not adversely affected.

Disclaimer

