 

MannKind Expands Its Pipeline with the Acquisition of QrumPharma, Inc.

Lead investigational product (inhaled clofazimine) designated by the FDA as an orphan drug and qualified infectious disease product

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) today announced that it has acquired QrumPharma, Inc., a privately held pharmaceutical company developing inhalation treatments for severe chronic and recurrent pulmonary infections, including Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease.

“We have focused on building a stronger pipeline to treat unmet needs for orphan lung diseases, an area where we can leverage our experience and technology to create differentiated therapeutic products,” said Michael Castagna, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind. “This acquisition brings us a lead program that is expected to enter Phase 1 in late 2021. In addition, our combined capabilities have the potential to create a dry powder formulation that will enable patients suffering from NTM to have a much more positive treatment experience. We are also very excited to add the QrumPharma development team to our roster of talent, with their deep expertise of inhaled drug delivery.”

In connection with the acquisition, Thomas Hofmann, M.D., Ph.D. will transition from CEO of QrumPharma to Chief Scientific Officer of MannKind Corporation. Dr. Hofmann has over 20 years of experience in inhaled drug development for cystic fibrosis and anti-infectives, including two FDA-approved drugs. In 2015, Dr. Hofmann was the recipient of the Milton Graub Medical Recognition Award from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

“My team and I are thrilled to be joining forces with the MannKind development team,” said Dr. Thomas Hofmann. “I look forward to leveraging MannKind’s best-in-class technology to bring new therapies to patients with orphan lung diseases.”

NTM lung disease is a serious chronic condition associated with a reduction of lung function and quality of life. It is estimated that 75,000-105,000 people in the U.S. were diagnosed in 2018 and the NTM population is growing 8% per year, with women, senior citizens and people with underlying lung conditions at greater risk. QrumPharma’s lead program (QRM-003) is focused on an inhaled, nebulized formulation of clofazimine, which would provide several clinical advantages over the current solid oral dosage form. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has designated QRM-003 as both an orphan drug and a qualified infectious disease product (QIDP) for the treatment of pulmonary nontuberculous Mycobacterial infections.

