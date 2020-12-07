 

Information Release Calendar for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 15:18  |  43   |   |   

Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania. 

Šiaulių Bankas shall publish the information to investors in 2021 in accordance with the following calendar:

26/02/2021 - Interim information for 12 months of 2020; 

03/03/2021 - Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 2020;

09/03/2021 - Notice on convocation of the Ordinary General Shareholder Meeting (GSM), draft resolutions for the convened GSM;

31/03/2021 - Resolutions of the General Shareholder Meeting;

31/03/2021 - Audited annual information for 2020;

30/04/2021 - Interim information for 3 months of 2021;

05/05/2021 - Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 1 quarter of 2021;

30/07/2021 - Interim information for 6 months of 2021;

04/08/2021 - Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 2 quarter of 2021;

29/10/2021 - Interim information for 9 months of 2021;

03/11/2021 - Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 3 quarter of 2021.


Additional information:
Director of Risk Management and Reporting Department
Algimantas Gaulia, tel. +370 37 372837, algimantas.gaulia@sb.lt 


Siauliu bankas Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Information Release Calendar for 2021 Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.  Šiaulių Bankas shall publish the information to investors in 2021 in accordance with the following calendar: 26/02/2021 - Interim …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
Bombardier Site in Katowice Recognized as the Safest Workplace in the Silesia Region in Poland
Enthusiast Gaming Joins Forbes’ “Most Valuable Esports Companies” List
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:58 Uhr
Notification on the transactions concluded by manager in issuer's securities
26.11.20
Notification on the transactions concluded by manager in issuer's securities
16.11.20
Notifications on the transactions concluded by manager in issuer's securities
13.11.20
Notification on the transactions concluded by manager in issuer's securities
11.11.20
The recording of Šiaulių Bankas Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 3Q of 2020
10.11.20
Information delivered by Šiaulių Bankas at the Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results for the 3Q of 2020
09.11.20
Correction: Šiaulių Bankas Group results for 3Q 2020