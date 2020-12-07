Information Release Calendar for 2021

26/02/2021 - Interim information for 12 months of 2020;

Šiaulių Bankas shall publish the information to investors in 2021 in accordance with the following calendar:

Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

03/03/2021 - Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 2020;

09/03/2021 - Notice on convocation of the Ordinary General Shareholder Meeting (GSM), draft resolutions for the convened GSM;

31/03/2021 - Resolutions of the General Shareholder Meeting;

31/03/2021 - Audited annual information for 2020;

30/04/2021 - Interim information for 3 months of 2021;

05/05/2021 - Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 1 quarter of 2021;

30/07/2021 - Interim information for 6 months of 2021;

04/08/2021 - Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 2 quarter of 2021;

29/10/2021 - Interim information for 9 months of 2021;

03/11/2021 - Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 3 quarter of 2021.



