WeedMD Debuts New Color Cannabis Cultivar Black Sugar Rose in Ontario and Launches Terpene-Labelled Profiles

Acclaimed strain released via the Ontario Cannabis Store with other provinces coming soon



Terpene-labelling affirms Company’s pledge to consumer education and product integrity

TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, is pleased to announce it has commenced shipping its newest cultivar Black Sugar Rose to the Ontario Cannabis Store for sale to provincial retailers under the Company’s Color Cannabis adult-use brand.

As WeedMD’s first cultivar to carry a terpene profile listing, the indica-dominant hybrid whole flower product is currently available with a terpene profile of 3.6 per cent and THC level of 20 per cent. Packaged in nitrogen-flushed, Color-branded pouches, the Company is responding to the call for new cultivars, flower integrity, greater product diversity and less packaging. The move is also part of the Company’s commercial growth plan to enhance market appeal for its Color Cannabis brand and accommodate an ever-evolving, discerning national consumer base.



“Cannabis retailers and consumers are increasingly aware that cannabinoids only tell a part of a flower’s story,” said Angelo Tsebelis, Chief Executive Officer. “By adding terpene listings on our Color brands, we are providing consumers with important product data and information that will enhance their cannabis acumen and empower them to make more informed purchase decisions. Black Sugar Rose packs an impressive 3.6 per cent total terpenes and showcases our cultivation team’s time-tested commitment to quality-production.”

“Cultivating and releasing Black Sugar Rose in Ontario is a proud achievement and pays homage to WeedMD’s cultivation pedigree and tradition for excellence,” said Curtis Wallace, Head of Cultivation. “In selecting new cultivars, we took great care to complement our carefully selected Color Cannabis genetics and product line. This cultivar’s terpene and cannabinoid profile stands up alongside some of our most iconic cultivars, including our exclusively held, top-selling Pedro’s Sweet Sativa.”