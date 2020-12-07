 

BPGIC Signs Three New Oil Storage Contracts for its Phase I Facility at 50% Premium, Driving Further Margin Expansion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 15:29  |  65   |   |   

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooge Energy Limited (“Brooge Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BROG), and its wholly-owned subsidiary Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE (“BPGIC”), a Fujairah Free Zone Entity in the oil storage and services business, announced today that BPGIC has signed offtake contracts with three regional oil trading companies for total geometric storage capacity of 129,000 cbm at a 50% premium to previous contracts.

Under the terms of the contracts, BPGIC will provide oil storage at its Phase I facility for a total of one year consisting of initial six month periods, plus additional six-month renewal periods, subject to mutual renewal, commencing in November 2020.

Nicolaas L. Paardenkooper, CEO of Brooge Energy and BPGIC, said, “Due to its advanced technology, high speed, innovative designs and strategic location, BPGIC’s facility is more in demand today than ever before by the regional and global trader community. Moreover, global oil storage facilities are rapidly filling up and approaching capacity, driving a high number of requests to BPGIC. The improved terms of these new contracts reflect BPGIC’s unique, highly demanded facilities, and the scarcity of storage space available.”

BPGIC is a key independent storage provider in Fujairah, UAE, conveniently situated in the East-coast port of Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman, which owns capacity to store clean petroleum products and fuel oil using some of the latest technology to maximize company performance and efficiency, while reducing operating costs. Through the development of its Phase II and Phase III facilities, it is also building capacity to store crude oil using similar technology.

About Brooge Energy Limited

Brooge Energy conducts all of its business and operations through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE (“BPGIC”) and Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company Phase III FZE (“BPGIC III”), Fujairah Free Zone Entities. Brooge Energy is a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz adjacent to the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. Its oil storage business differentiates itself from competitors by providing customers with fast order processing times, excellent customer service and high accuracy blending services with low oil losses. For more information please visit at www.broogeenergy.com

Seite 1 von 3
Brooge Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BPGIC Signs Three New Oil Storage Contracts for its Phase I Facility at 50% Premium, Driving Further Margin Expansion NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Brooge Energy Limited (“Brooge Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BROG), and its wholly-owned subsidiary Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE (“BPGIC”), a Fujairah Free Zone Entity in the oil …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Fate Therapeutics Presents Patient Case Study Demonstrating Clinical Activity of FT596 in ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Bombardier Site in Katowice Recognized as the Safest Workplace in the Silesia Region in Poland
Enthusiast Gaming Joins Forbes’ “Most Valuable Esports Companies” List
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
Brooge Energy Reports Revenue of $23 million for the Six Months Ending June 30, 2020
27.11.20
Brooge Energy to Host Financial Results and Shareholder Update Conference Call on Monday, November 30th at 8 a.m. ET