BPGIC Signs Three New Oil Storage Contracts for its Phase I Facility at 50% Premium, Driving Further Margin Expansion

Under the terms of the contracts, BPGIC will provide oil storage at its Phase I facility for a total of one year consisting of initial six month periods, plus additional six-month renewal periods, subject to mutual renewal, commencing in November 2020.

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooge Energy Limited (“Brooge Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BROG), and its wholly-owned subsidiary Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE (“BPGIC”), a Fujairah Free Zone Entity in the oil storage and services business, announced today that BPGIC has signed offtake contracts with three regional oil trading companies for total geometric storage capacity of 129,000 cbm at a 50% premium to previous contracts.

Nicolaas L. Paardenkooper, CEO of Brooge Energy and BPGIC, said, “Due to its advanced technology, high speed, innovative designs and strategic location, BPGIC’s facility is more in demand today than ever before by the regional and global trader community. Moreover, global oil storage facilities are rapidly filling up and approaching capacity, driving a high number of requests to BPGIC. The improved terms of these new contracts reflect BPGIC’s unique, highly demanded facilities, and the scarcity of storage space available.”

BPGIC is a key independent storage provider in Fujairah, UAE, conveniently situated in the East-coast port of Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman, which owns capacity to store clean petroleum products and fuel oil using some of the latest technology to maximize company performance and efficiency, while reducing operating costs. Through the development of its Phase II and Phase III facilities, it is also building capacity to store crude oil using similar technology.

About Brooge Energy Limited

Brooge Energy conducts all of its business and operations through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE (“BPGIC”) and Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company Phase III FZE (“BPGIC III”), Fujairah Free Zone Entities. Brooge Energy is a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz adjacent to the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. Its oil storage business differentiates itself from competitors by providing customers with fast order processing times, excellent customer service and high accuracy blending services with low oil losses. For more information please visit at www.broogeenergy.com