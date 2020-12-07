Peter C. Gonzalez Named CEO, President, and Chairman of the Board of Stratus Capital Corporation

Gonzalez will assume executive leadership of Stratus Capital as the departing CEO transitions to an advisory role.

Denver, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratus Capital Corporation recently appointed Peter C. Gonzalez as its Chief Executive Officer, President, and Chairman of the Board. The announcement followed the October 25th resignation of Richard Dean, who noted that while he was stepping down from the day-to-day management of the company, he is remaining on as a major shareholder, board member, and advisor. Gonzalez will assume the three key leadership roles in addition to his existing duties as Chief Financial Officer, a position he has held since September 2019.

“Peter is ideally positioned to assume leadership of Stratus Capital as we plan for 2021 and onward. With his expertise and vision, we will continue to offer our stakeholders a diverse range of investment opportunities both in real estate and in future-facing, innovative markets,” said Dean. “Peter will oversee the operations of the company and we will continue to collaborate on expanding in exciting new ways.”