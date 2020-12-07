 

Peter C. Gonzalez Named CEO, President, and Chairman of the Board of Stratus Capital Corporation

Gonzalez will assume executive leadership of Stratus Capital as the departing CEO transitions to an advisory role.

Denver, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratus Capital Corporation recently appointed Peter C. Gonzalez as its Chief Executive Officer, President, and Chairman of the Board. The announcement followed the October 25th resignation of Richard Dean, who noted that while he was stepping down from the day-to-day management of the company, he is remaining on as a major shareholder, board member, and advisor. Gonzalez will assume the three key leadership roles in addition to his existing duties as Chief Financial Officer, a position he has held since September 2019.

“Peter is ideally positioned to assume leadership of Stratus Capital as we plan for 2021 and onward. With his expertise and vision, we will continue to offer our stakeholders a diverse range of investment opportunities both in real estate and in future-facing, innovative markets,” said Dean. “Peter will oversee the operations of the company and we will continue to collaborate on expanding in exciting new ways.”

Stratus Capital has also appointed two new members to its leadership team, John L. Page and Mary Helen Cobb, who will become Executive Vice-Presidents and officers of the company effective December 1. Mr. Page, who is also a co-founder and managing partner of Audex Capital, LLC, has worked for leading firms on Wall Street such as Lehman Brothers, Raymond James, CIBC Oppenheimer, and UBS Paine Webber. Ms. Cobb has served in several economic development, strategic, and advisory leadership roles within public, private, and international organizations, including the International Economic Development Council.

Mr. Gonzalez said of the appointments, “John and Mary Helen will be an integral part of our initial, forward-looking planning for 2021. Together, we have a breadth of expertise and experience to grow the company and continue our focus on the creation of long-term shareholder value.”

Stratus Capital will develop a foundation of residential, multifamily and commercial real estate investments while also seeking opportunities in rapid-growth areas within its industry and core markets. Stratus became a public company in 2018 trading under the SRUS ticker.

About Stratus Capital: With offices in Denver, Colorado and Tampa, Florida, Stratus Capital Corporation specializes in real estate development across multiple asset types. Its areas of expertise include multifamily investment, commercial property investment, and repositioning existing assets to increase and capture value.

