Video Surveillance As A Service (Vsaas) Market Size USD 5554.5 Million by 2026 at CAGR 12.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Video Surveillance As A Service (Vsaas) Market is Segmented by Type (Software System, Hardware Devices), Application (Residential, Retail, Enterprise, Transport, Hotel, Other), Key Vendors and Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Security Products & Services Category.

The Global Video Surveillance as a service market size is projected to reach USD 5554.5 Million by 2026, from USD 2743.7 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving VSaaS Market size are low cost of investment, rise in demand for real-time surveillance data, and flexible scalability offered by VSaaS. Furthermore, the presence of several camera manufacturers and the availability of low-cost video surveillance systems and services drive the growth of the VSaaS market size.

The commercial vertical is expected to lead the Video Surveillance as a Service market during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of VSaaS in retail chains, residential apartments, small businesses, healthcare organizations, banks, government buildings, city surveillance and manufacturing sites, among others.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE VSaaS MARKET SIZE

The low cost of investment associated with VSaaS is expected to drive the VSaaS market size. In VSaaS, video data is handled at a substantially low cost by service providers. The data is processed in the cloud, which means physical data storage devices and personnel are also not needed. This, in turn, eliminates a considerable amount of IT staff costs, including wages, benefits and other related costs.

The emerging trends toward the development of smart cities are expected to propel the growth of the VSaaS market size. Smart cities rely on the integrated use of Big Data, IoT and other innovations to generate actionable insights and better decision-making. Video-based smart city applications include traffic management and traffic monitoring. Surveillance cameras can monitor vehicles and humans' movement on the roads and provide data on congested areas, peak-time traffic, foot traffic counts, car counts, and can even influence traffic control systems.