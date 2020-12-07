 

Video Surveillance As A Service (Vsaas) Market Size USD 5554.5 Million by 2026 at CAGR 12.5% | Valuates Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 15:30  |  48   |   |   

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Video Surveillance As A Service (Vsaas) Market is Segmented by Type  (Software System, Hardware Devices), Application (Residential, Retail, Enterprise, Transport, Hotel, Other), Key Vendors and Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Security Products & Services Category.

Valuates_Reports_Logo

The Global Video Surveillance as a service market size is projected to reach USD 5554.5 Million by 2026, from USD 2743.7 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving VSaaS Market size are low cost of investment, rise in demand for real-time surveillance data, and flexible scalability offered by VSaaS. Furthermore, the presence of several camera manufacturers and the availability of low-cost video surveillance systems and services drive the growth of the VSaaS market size.

The commercial vertical is expected to lead the Video Surveillance as a Service market during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of VSaaS in retail chains, residential apartments, small businesses, healthcare organizations, banks, government buildings, city surveillance and manufacturing sites, among others.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on VSaaS Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-30S2107/Global_V ...

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE VSaaS MARKET SIZE

The low cost of investment associated with VSaaS is expected to drive the VSaaS market size. In VSaaS, video data is handled at a substantially low cost by service providers. The data is processed in the cloud, which means physical data storage devices and personnel are also not needed. This, in turn, eliminates a considerable amount of IT staff costs, including wages, benefits and other related costs.

The emerging trends toward the development of smart cities are expected to propel the growth of the VSaaS market size. Smart cities rely on the integrated use of Big Data, IoT and other innovations to generate actionable insights and better decision-making. Video-based smart city applications include traffic management and traffic monitoring. Surveillance cameras can monitor vehicles and humans' movement on the roads and provide data on congested areas, peak-time traffic, foot traffic counts, car counts, and can even influence traffic control systems.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Video Surveillance As A Service (Vsaas) Market Size USD 5554.5 Million by 2026 at CAGR 12.5% | Valuates Reports BANGALORE, India, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Video Surveillance As A Service (Vsaas) Market is Segmented by Type  (Software System, Hardware Devices), Application (Residential, Retail, Enterprise, Transport, Hotel, Other), Key Vendors and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
China and Japan Conducted Genuine Discussions on Digital Economy: How to Jointly Boost Regional Cooperation
Ceres Power Holdings plc: Bosch Collaboration With Ceres Progresses To Mass Production Of SOFC Systems, With An Initial 200mw ...
Cancer Biopsy Market Size Worth $32.63 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.33%: Grand View Research, Inc.
GFI Announces New Joint Venture in China
YDIF & Industrial Design Exhibition: Building Chongqing as A Capital of Design
PremFina's Art&Co. Disperses Funds to ICU Steps
Xinhua Silk Road: China's iconic sedan brand Hongqi unveils new luxury electric SUV model E-HS9 at Boao Forum
Plastic Antioxidants Market worth $2.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Shareholder Returns Update
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
xSigma Introduces DeFi Project
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments