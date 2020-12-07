 

Shaw Charity Classic Tees Up $12,572,483 Donation During Pandemic for Children’s Charities in Alberta

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 15:34  |  33   |   |   

Canada’s lone PGA TOUR Champions event raises more than $61 million since 2013

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians from coast-to-coast have chipped in to help the Shaw Charity Classic raise $12,572,483 for more than 200 youth-based charities across Alberta.

Nearly 3,000 generous and compassionate donors from British Columbia to Prince Edward Island built on the PGA TOUR Champions event’s legacy of giving – despite our inability to welcome the golfers and fans this year in Calgary due to COVID-19 restrictions – through the Shaw Birdies for Kids presented by AltaLink program.

“While we always look forward to gathering at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club each summer to watch spectacular golf by many of the game’s greatest players, what makes the event truly special is the unwavering commitment of the generous donors across the country who show up every year to support the charitable groups that are making our communities better places to live,” said Jim Riddell, Chair of the Shaw Charity Classic’s seven-member Patron Group, who together supported Calgary’s pandemic relief efforts in April with a $100,000 donation to four-local charities.

“We are humbled and touched by everything that has been accomplished, thanks to thousands of Canadians who have rallied together in a time of crisis to support hundreds of charities through this much-needed fundraising platform.”

The Shaw Charity Classic has been a game-changer for Alberta’s children’s charities since 2013, annually setting new records for the largest charitable give on the PGA TOUR Champions.

When Tournament Officials were forced to cancel the 2020 edition of the event in June as a result of COVID-19, they promised the Shaw Birdies for Kids presented by AltaLink program would continue. 

The tournament’s title sponsor, Shaw Communications, along with the Shaw Family were first to step up in the annual fundraising drive with a commitment to match up to $2 million in community donations. Their leadership sparked a flood of donations throughout the summer months, resulting in the second-highest tally in the eight-year history of the event. The 2020 contributions bring the grand total impact of the Shaw Charity Classic on children’s charities in Alberta to more than $61 million.

Seite 1 von 2
Shaw Communications (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shaw Charity Classic Tees Up $12,572,483 Donation During Pandemic for Children’s Charities in Alberta Canada’s lone PGA TOUR Champions event raises more than $61 million since 2013CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Canadians from coast-to-coast have chipped in to help the Shaw Charity Classic raise $12,572,483 for more than 200 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Bombardier Site in Katowice Recognized as the Safest Workplace in the Silesia Region in Poland
Enthusiast Gaming Joins Forbes’ “Most Valuable Esports Companies” List
First Majestic Announces Inaugural Dividend Policy
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Shaw Brings Its Premium Retail Experience to Prince George, West Vancouver With Two New Stores
01.12.20
Shaw Provides Dividend Rate Notice for Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Class 2 Preferred Shares, Series B
13.11.20
New Shaw Stores in Vancouver, Langley, and Nanaimo Make It Easier for Residents to Get Affordable Wireless and Ultrafast Internet