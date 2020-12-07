 

Wirtek Again Raises Expectations for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 15:41  |  24   |   |   

The Board of Directors for Wirtek A/S raises the expectations for the third time this year based on an updated prognosis for 2020. 

The capacity utilization remains high, and there are no significant uncertainties concerning the 2020 results. The Board of Directors has therefore decided to raise our 2020 expectations for pre-tax profit to DKK 2.9 – 3.1 million (up from previously DKK 2.4 – 2.7 million), a growth of 116% – 131% compared to 2019.

Revenue for 2020 is expected to be in the interval DKK 27,3 – 27,7 million, a growth of 18% – 19% compared to 2019.


About Wirtek

Wirtek is a Danish IT outsourcing company. Since 2001, we have been teaming up with companies to help them create great software solutions and electronic equipment products.

Several clients have been with us for 10+ years, so we can confidently say that in outsourcing, the quality of the relationship matters just as much as the quality of the delivered software. Our clients get state-of-the-art technical solutions and a committed team that works with them as if it were their own.

Wirtek has offices in Denmark (HQ + sales) and three development and test centres in Romania, and we are 100+ colleagues. Wirtek was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2006. 


Further information:

Michael Aaen, CEO, Wirtek A/S, Phone: +45 2529 7575, E-mail: ir@wirtek.com
Niels Jernes Vej 10, 9220 Aalborg Ø, www.wirtek.com

Kent Mousten Sørensen, Chairman, Wirtek A/S, Phone: +45 2125 9001

Per Vestergaard, Certified Advisor, CDI Global, Phone: +45 2176 4317

Attachment


Wirtek Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wirtek Again Raises Expectations for 2020 The Board of Directors for Wirtek A/S raises the expectations for the third time this year based on an updated prognosis for 2020.  The capacity utilization remains high, and there are no significant uncertainties concerning the 2020 results. The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
First Majestic Announces Inaugural Dividend Policy
Bombardier Site in Katowice Recognized as the Safest Workplace in the Silesia Region in Poland
Enthusiast Gaming Joins Forbes’ “Most Valuable Esports Companies” List
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
Interim financial report for Q3 2020