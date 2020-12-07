2020 further bolstered Germany's reputation around the world

Berlin (ots) - Amidst the corona pandemic, a number of international surveys

showed that people around the globe have increased regard for German

rationalism, stability, respect for law and leadership.



Among other things, nations are brands - and Germany got some very good news on

that score in October, when it came out on top of the Anholt-Ipsos Nation Brands

Index (NBI).





It was the fourth straight year and the sixth time overall that Germany toppedthe annual ranking of fifty countries by the French market research group.Criteria for the survey included exports, immigration and investment, cultureand governance."I am delighted about the positive perception of Germany as a business locationabroad," says German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmeier."This shows that we are on the right track. However, we are not resting on ourlaurels, but are continuing to work on putting the right policy environment inplace for forward-looking investments in a digital and green economy in Germanyand Europe.Few places in world went through a more turbulent 2020 than the United States,and against that backdrop, the American Chamber of Commerce in Germany (AmCham)reported an increase of confidence in Germany by American businesspeople. MajorUS entrepreneurs gave Germany a grade of 1.8 as a business location in Am Cham'sannual survey, also in October. That represented an improvement over the alreadypositive grade received in 2019."It's just another manifestation of the fact that many US companies view Germanyas a well-managed country," said AmCham Germany President Frank Sportolari. "Thegovernment is very stable, and there's a respect for law, legal processes,intellectual property, etc... There's just a very good atmosphere in Germany andthat's attractive to American companies."Back in July, Germany topped the annual Gallup poll of the world's most admirednations for the third year on the trot. Germany beat out the second-placedUnited States by ten percentage points.And even when Germany shared the accolades with other nations, it did well ininternational surveys, for instance, placing fourth on the annual US News andWorld Report list of the world's top ten countries behind Switzerland, Canadaand Japan. That made Germany the most highly regarded country in the EuropeanUnion."It is with humility and without triumphalism that we Germans register the faithof people around the world in our country, our government and our economy," saidRobert Hermann, CEO of Germany's economic development agency Germany Trade &Invest (GTAI). "2020 was a difficult year for people and businesses everywhere,but progress has been made in controlling the coronavirus pandemic andpreserving and restarting the economy in Germany. We believe that one of thekeys to Germany's relative success is its resolute internationalism. We hopethat more and more foreign companies come to Germany to do business. This canonly help in our efforts to overcome the current crisis and increase our mutualprosperity.Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic development agency of the FederalRepublic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreignmarkets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companiessetting up in Germany.Contact:Jefferson ChaseSenior Manager, CommunicationsGermany Trade & InvestFriedrichstraße 6010117 Berlin+49 30200099170mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/4784322OTS: Germany Trade & Invest