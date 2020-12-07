Incyte Announces Parsaclisib Treatment Results in High Rate of Rapid and Durable Responses in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced data from three ongoing Phase 2 studies evaluating parsaclisib, a potent, highly selective, next-generation oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ), for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory follicular (CITADEL-203), marginal zone (CITADEL-204) and mantle cell (CITADEL-205) lymphomas. These data were accepted for presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition (ASH 2020), held virtually from December 5–8, 2020.

The primary endpoint for the CITADEL-203, -204 and -205 studies is objective response rate (ORR); duration of response (DOR), progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS), safety and tolerability are among the secondary endpoints. All radiology-based endpoints are based on independent review committee (IRC) assessment.