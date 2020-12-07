Incyte Announces Parsaclisib Treatment Results in High Rate of Rapid and Durable Responses in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas
Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced data from three ongoing Phase 2 studies evaluating parsaclisib, a potent, highly selective, next-generation oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ), for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory follicular (CITADEL-203), marginal zone (CITADEL-204) and mantle cell (CITADEL-205) lymphomas. These data were accepted for presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition (ASH 2020), held virtually from December 5–8, 2020.
The primary endpoint for the CITADEL-203, -204 and -205 studies is objective response rate (ORR); duration of response (DOR), progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS), safety and tolerability are among the secondary endpoints. All radiology-based endpoints are based on independent review committee (IRC) assessment.
Eligible patients received parsaclisib 20 mg once daily for eight weeks followed by either 20 mg once weekly (weekly-dosing group [WG]) or 2.5 mg once daily (daily-dosing group [DG]). Subsequently, daily dosing was selected as the preferred regimen and patients initially enrolled in the WG were allowed to switch to DG. Data are presented for the DG and all patients.
Key results from the CITADEL studies include:
|
|
ORR (95% CI), %
|
mDOR (95% CI),
months
|
mPFS (95% CI),
months
|
mOS (95% CI),
months
|
CITADEL-203: R/R Follicular Lymphoma
|
DG (N=95)
|
75 (65-83)
|
14.7 (12.0-17.5)
|
15.8 (13.8-19.1)
|
-
|
All (N=118)
|
73 (64-81)
|
15.9 (12.0-NE)
|
15.8 (13.2-19.3)
|
-
|
CITADEL-204: R/R Marginal Zone Lymphoma
|
DG (N=72)
|
56.9 (44.7-68.6)
|
NR (8.1-NE)
|
NR (11.0-NE)
|
-
|
All (N=100)
|
57.0 (46.7-66.9)
|
12.0 (9.3-NE)
