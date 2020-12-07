 

EQUITY ALERT Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated – CAKE

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020   

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) resulting from allegations that Cheesecake Factory may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

Early pandemic, on March 23, 2020 and April 3, 2020, Cheesecake Factory said that its restaurants were "operating sustainably." In reality, the Company was losing around $6 million per week and did not disclose this information to investors. Cheesecake Factory also failed to disclose to investors that it informed landlords that the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible to pay rent in April. On December 4, 2020, the Company announced that it will pay a $125,000 fine to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for making misleading statements.

On this news, Cheesecake Factory’s stock price fell $0.81 per share, or 2%, to close at $38.62 per share on December 4, 2020.

Disclaimer

