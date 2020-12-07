DSG Global, Inc. Highlights Recent Major Accomplishments Through its Subsidiary Imperium Motors as the Company Gains Traction into the Electric Vehicle Market

“DSG Global has made amazing progress. As you can see, we are off to a fantastic start in the electric vehicle market and were only at the beginning stages,” stated Bob Silzer, President and CEO of DSG Global. “We are well on our way to producing our projected excess of forty million ($40,000,000) in revenue for 2021,” commented Rick Curtis, President, Imperium Motor Company.

For information on Imperium Motor’s Product line, please visit https://www.imperiummotorcompany.com/

About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Company is a new EV distribution and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include: High Speed, Mid Speed, and Low Speed electric vehicles including Cars, Trucks, SUVs, Vans, Buses and Scooters.

About VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS INC (VTS)

Vantage Tag Systems provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/