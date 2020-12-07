DSG Global, Inc. Highlights Recent Major Accomplishments Through its Subsidiary Imperium Motors as the Company Gains Traction into the Electric Vehicle Market
SURREY, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT”), via subsidiary Imperium Motors, prepares for a significant revenue increase in 2021.
Major Recent Milestones Include the Following:
- Secures $5.7 Million in pre-orders for electric vehicles. Pre-orders for 1,155 vehicles types already approved for sale including the Urbee Sport, Urbee Mid-Speed Van, E-Bikes and Scooters. DSG intends to fulfill these orders during Q1 2021. The company is also completing the steps to distribute High Speed SUV’s, Trucks and Buses throughout North America
- Receives Department of Motor Vehicle dealer license number from the state of California
- Continues selection to establish dealer network with commitments from 58 dealers
- Receives first shipment of electric cars from Zhejiang Jonway Group
- Partner Zhejiang Jonway Automobile commences production at new automotive assembly plant and will begin regularly delivering vehicles to Imperium Motor Company moving forward
- The Company has applied and awaits confirmation of the WMI# (WORLD MANUFACTURE IDENTIFIER #) granting ability for assembly and sale of all electric vehicle products to local government agencies
- The WMI# license will grant Imperium Motors the ability to complete final assembly of all electric buses with its manufacturer Skywell Automotive Group
“DSG Global has made amazing progress. As you can see, we are off to a fantastic start in the electric vehicle market and were only at the beginning stages,” stated Bob Silzer, President and CEO of DSG Global. “We are well on our way to producing our projected excess of forty million ($40,000,000) in revenue for 2021,” commented Rick Curtis, President, Imperium Motor Company.
For information on Imperium Motor’s Product line, please visit https://www.imperiummotorcompany.com/
About Imperium Motor Company
Imperium Motor Company is a new EV distribution and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include: High Speed, Mid Speed, and Low Speed electric vehicles including Cars, Trucks, SUVs, Vans, Buses and Scooters.
About VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS INC (VTS)
Vantage Tag Systems provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/
