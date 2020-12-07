 

U.S. commercial insurance prices again increase significantly during Q3

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 15:57  |  40   |   |   

Price change reported by carriers increased nearly 10%

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. commercial insurance prices again grew significantly in the third quarter of 2020, according to leading global advisory, broking and solutions company Willis Towers Watson’s Commercial Lines Insurance Pricing Survey (CLIPS). The survey compared prices charged on policies underwritten during the third quarter of 2020 to those charged for the same coverage and quarter in 2019 and found the aggregate commercial price change reported by carriers was near 10% for the second consecutive quarter.

Price changes for nearly every line were consistent with the increases from the prior quarter survey. Excess/umbrella and directors’ and officers’ liability insurance reported the largest price increases; commercial auto showed increases of near or above double digits for the 12th consecutive quarter. The outlier continues to be workers compensation, which indicated modest price reductions, though they have tempered for the last seven quarters. Price changes differed by account sizes with small accounts more muted, mid-market accounts near double digits and large accounts well into double digits.

“While commercial insurance prices continued to rise this quarter at a significant rate, CLIPS data indicate the acceleration in prices observed in recent quarters stabilized somewhat,” said Yi Jing, director, Insurance Consulting and Technology, Willis Towers Watson. “The price change level holding steady occurs despite the tethering impact of past workers compensation price reductions waning.”

CLIPS is a retrospective look at historical changes in commercial property & casualty insurance (P&C) prices and claim cost inflation. A forward-looking analysis of commercial P&C trends, outlook and rate predictions can be found in Willis Towers Watson’s Insurance Marketplace Realities series.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

About CLIPS

CLIPS data are based on both new and renewal business figures obtained directly from carriers underwriting the business. CLIPS participants represent a cross section of U.S. P&C insurers that includes many of the top 10 commercial lines companies and the top 25 insurance groups in the U.S. This survey compared prices charged on policies written during the third quarter of 2020 with the prices charged for the same coverage during the same quarter of 2019. For this most recent survey, 36 participating insurers representing approximately 20% of the U.S. commercial insurance market (excluding state workers compensation funds) contributed data.

Media contact

Ileana Feoli: +1 212 309 5504 
ileana.feoli@willistowerswatson.com


Willis Towers Watson Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. commercial insurance prices again increase significantly during Q3 Price change reported by carriers increased nearly 10%ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - U.S. commercial insurance prices again grew significantly in the third quarter of 2020, according to leading global advisory, broking and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
First Majestic Announces Inaugural Dividend Policy
Bombardier Site in Katowice Recognized as the Safest Workplace in the Silesia Region in Poland
Kandi Technologies Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:47 Uhr
U.S. employers eyeing innovative features for defined contribution retirement plans, Willis Towers Watson survey finds
19.11.20
Commercial insurance buyers can expect hard market conditions to continue throughout 2021
19.11.20
Uptick in flexible work arrangements leads companies to consider new pay models, Willis Towers Watson survey finds
17.11.20
Willis Towers Watson launches Tech, Media and Telecom Differentiated Broking Solutions
16.11.20
Employers express interest in individual coverage health reimbursement arrangements
16.11.20
Very large asset owners can change the world
12.11.20
Willis Towers Watson acquires Acclimatise in move that further strengthens climate resilience leadership
09.11.20
Investment industry leaders acknowledge the power of culture