 

DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization

Investment Remains High at Over EUR 120 million

STUTTGART, Germany, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Artificial intelligence and cyber security centers established
  • E-mobility: pioneer in charging station inspections
  • Respiratory masks: expert organization with Europe's largest test laboratory
  • Call for independent trust center for greater safety
  • Revenues decline by around 6 % to EUR 3.2 billion

Positioned in the top league of global testing companies, DEKRA performed exceptionally well in 2020, expanding its status as a recognized partner for the testing, inspection and certification of intelligent and connected products. The impact of the pandemic has shifted focus back to the dynamics of digitalization. By 2025, when DEKRA celebrates its 100th birthday, the company will have digitalized its entire service portfolio. "The entire company will be geared towards the opportunities presented by digitalization, from new ways of working to improved digital interaction and innovation to data-driven services," said DEKRA CEO Stefan Kölbl. "COVID-19 has accelerated this transformation." The pandemic interrupted 16 years of sustained growth in fiscal year 2020, with revenues expected to fall by about EUR 200 million to around EUR 3.2 billion. Kölbl: "This means that we performed better than expected given the circumstances.

The global expert organization invested over EUR 120 million, chiefly in digitalization. The increased focus on digitalization boosted the number of employees by 773 to 29,628, excluding the Temporary Work business unit. In total, DEKRA is expected to employ 43,200 people at the end of 2020 (previous year: 44,714). As part of digitalizing services and processes, a "Center of Excellence" for artificial intelligence (AI) was established at the start of 2020. The aim is to use AI to improve existing services and develop new ones. "At our new AI Center of Excellence, we draw on the experience that we have gained since 2019 in managing damage," said DEKRA CEO Kölbl. DEKRA is also working on solutions for the security challenges posed by digitalization at its Group "Cyber Security Hub," which was also established in 2020. In the field of automotive cyber security, for example, this relates to software updates that are transmitted to vehicles over the air. When it comes to cyber security solutions, this involves testing, inspecting and auditing services and providing training on the various technologies and requirements.

