 

DGAP-Adhoc TLG IMMOBILIEN AG intends to launch public self-tender offer for up to 4% of the share capital

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG intends to launch public self-tender offer for up to 4% of the share capital

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE AD-HOC RELEASE.

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG intends to launch public self-tender offer for up to 4% of the share capital

Berlin, Germany, December 7, 2020 - Today, the management board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (the "Company") (ISIN DE000A12B8Z4 / WKN A12B8Z) resolved, with the approval of the supervisory board, to utilize the authorization of the annual general meeting of May 21, 2019, to buy back up to 4,487,334 shares of the Company (corresponding to up to 4% of the Company's share capital) by way of a public self-tender offer for a purchase price within a purchase price range of EUR 21,25 to EUR 23,25 per share (excluding ancillary acquisition costs). The final purchase price per share will be determined by the Company after the expiration of the acceptance period in accordance with the final terms of the offer document.

The shareholders of the Company may accept the offer by tendering their shares at a price within the offer price range. Shareholders may tender all or part of their shares in the Company by either specifying a price within the purchase price range or with no specified price in which case they commit to sell their tendered shares at the final purchase price as determined by the Company. The final offer price, which will be identical for all shares tendered into the offer, will be calculated in accordance with the terms of the offer document on the basis of the total number of shares tendered and the tender prices set by shareholders. If and to the extent the shares tendered into the self-tender offer exceed 4,487,334, the declarations of acceptance will be considered proportionally, i.e., in a ratio of 4,487,334 shares to the aggregate number of shares tendered into the offer.

