Seagen Announces Multiple ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) Presentations at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq:SGEN) today announced multiple ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) data presentations at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place virtually December 5-8, 2020. Data presentations include five-year updates from the phase 3 ECHELON-1 and ECHELON-2 clinical trials evaluating ADCETRIS plus a chemotherapy combination regimen in frontline advanced stage classical Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) and CD30-expressing frontline peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), respectively. In addition, first results were presented from an ongoing phase 2 clinical trial evaluating ADCETRIS in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) in relapsed or refractory mediastinal gray zone lymphoma (MGZL), a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that express CD30 with no standard of care. ADCETRIS is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed to CD30, a defining marker of classical HL and expressed on the surface of several types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, including PTCL. ADCETRIS is being evaluated globally in more than 70 corporate- and investigator-sponsored clinical trials across multiple settings in lymphoma and other indications. ADCETRIS and Opdivo are not approved alone or in combination for the treatment of relapsed or refractory MGZL.

“After five years of follow-up, an important clinical milestone, both the ECHELON-1 and ECHELON-2 clinical trials demonstrate that ADCETRIS plus chemotherapy resulted in superior and durable outcomes when compared with standard chemotherapy regimens,” said Roger Dansey, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Seagen. “As most relapses in Hodgkin lymphoma occur within five years of frontline treatment, the results of the ECHELON-1 study suggest that patients treated with ADCETRIS plus chemotherapy are more likely to experience long-term remissions compared to those treated with the ABVD regimen.”

Brentuximab Vedotin with Chemotherapy for Patients with Previously Untreated, Stage III/IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma: 5-Year Update of the ECHELON-1 Study (Abstract #2973, poster presentation on Monday, December 7, 2020)

The ECHELON-1 clinical trial is evaluating ADCETRIS in combination with AVD (Adriamycin [doxorubicin], vinblastine, dacarbazine) compared to ABVD (Adriamycin [doxorubicin], bleomycin, vinblastine, dacarbazine) in patients with Stage III or IV frontline classical HL. As previously reported, the ECHELON-1 trial achieved its primary endpoint with the combination of ADCETRIS plus AVD resulting in a statistically significant improvement in modified progression-free survival (PFS) compared to the control arm of ABVD as assessed by independent review facility (IRF; hazard ratio (HR), 0.77; p=0.035). A five-year exploratory analysis was conducted to examine PFS outcomes per investigator assessment in the intent-to-treat population of 1,334 patients. Results include: