 

CALQUENCE Data Across Four Trials Reinforces Cardiovascular Safety Profile in Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 16:00  |  26   |   |   

A pooled analysis of cardiovascular (CV) safety data from 762 patients treated with CALQUENCE (acalabrutinib) monotherapy for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), the most common type of adult leukemia, across four clinical trials showed a low incidence of cardiac adverse events (AEs) leading to discontinuation.1,2 This data was presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition on 7 December 2020.

The analysis included patients with previously untreated and relapsed or refractory CLL treated with CALQUENCE alone from the ELEVATE TN and ASCEND Phase III trials, as well as the 15-H-0016 Phase II trial and ACE-CL-001 Phase I/II trial. In the analysis, 129 patients (17%) reported a cardiac AE of any grade at a median follow up of 25.9 months, and seven patients (0.9%) discontinued treatment due to cardiac AEs.1

Jennifer Brown, MD, PhD, Director of the CLL Center of the Division of Hematologic Malignancies, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and principal investigator, said: “Cardiac adverse events have emerged as an important consideration for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia patients with Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitors, as cardiovascular complications have become a frequent reason for discontinuation. The data presented in this study suggests a low risk of cardiac adverse events with acalabrutinib that is similar to those in a general population of untreated patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, giving clinicians further reassurance when prescribing this therapy.”

José Baselga, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, said: “These combined results across four of our clinical trials reinforce the cardiovascular safety profile of CALQUENCE for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. With CALQUENCE, we aim to selectively target Bruton’s tyrosine kinase to help improve safety and long-term adherence while maintaining outstanding efficacy.”

Median exposure to CALQUENCE was 24.9 months. Cardiac events that occurred in 2% or more of patients included atrial fibrillation (4%), atrial fibrillation/flutter (5%), palpitations (3%) and tachycardia (2%). The incidence of atrial fibrillation was similar to that in a general, previously untreated CLL patient population (6%).1,3

Grade 3 or higher cardiac AEs occurred in 37 patients (4%) treated with CALQUENCE monotherapy, of which 25% were reported during the first six months of treatment. Grade 3 or higher cardiac AEs of interest included atrial fibrillation (1.3%), complete atrioventricular (AV) block (0.3%), acute coronary syndrome (0.1%), atrial flutter (0.1%), second degree AV block (0.1%) and ventricular fibrillation (0.1%). Two patients experienced Grade 5 AEs (one with congestive heart failure and one with heart attack).1

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CALQUENCE Data Across Four Trials Reinforces Cardiovascular Safety Profile in Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia A pooled analysis of cardiovascular (CV) safety data from 762 patients treated with CALQUENCE (acalabrutinib) monotherapy for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), the most common type of adult leukemia, across four clinical trials showed a low …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Pfizer Reports Positive Clinical Data for BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody (PF-06863135) in Multiple ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
XPeng Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Bayer and Atara Biotherapeutics Enter Strategic Collaboration for Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T-cell ...
Iron Mountain Executes Six Megawatt Expansion With Fortune 100 Customer at AZP-2 Data Center in ...
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity