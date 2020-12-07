Data Evaluating Tafasitamab with and without Lenalidomide in Combination with R-CHOP in Patients with DLBCL Presented at ASH 2020

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) and MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ:MOR) announce that preliminary data from firstMIND , the ongoing Phase 1b, open-label, randomized study on the safety and efficacy of tafasitamab or tafasitamab plus lenalidomide in addition to R-CHOP for patients with newly diagnosed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) were presented today during the 62 nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition (ASH). Additionally, a long-term subgroup analysis of the L-MIND study investigating tafasitamab combined with lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL was also presented at ASH.

The preliminary results of firstMIND indicate that tafasitamab plus lenalidomide in addition to R-CHOP shows an acceptable tolerability profile. Toxicities appear to be similar to what is expected with R-CHOP alone or in combination with lenalidomide. Serious or severe neutropenia and thrombocytopenia events (grade 3 or higher) were more frequent in the tafasitamab plus lenalidomide arm. The incidence of febrile neutropenia was comparable between both arms and the average relative dose intensity of R-CHOP was maintained in both arms. Interim response assessments after three cycles were available for 45 patients. In both arms combined, 41/45 (91.1%) of patients had an objective response as per Lugano 20141.

The preliminary data from this ongoing study in first-line DLBCL warrant further investigation. To that end, MorphoSys and Incyte plan to initiate frontMIND, a Phase 3 trial evaluating tafasitamab plus lenalidomide in combination with R-CHOP compared to R-CHOP alone as first-line treatment for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL.

“The initial results of the firstMIND study, shared today at ASH, as well as the long-term analyses from L-MIND, underscore the potential of tafasitamab as a combination therapeutic for patients with DLBCL, where there remains a significant unmet need. Along with our partners at MorphoSys, we are pleased to be moving forward with the initiation of a Phase 3 study in 2021,” said Steven Stein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Incyte.

“The preliminary firstMIND study results mark another important step as we explore the potential of tafasitamab as a backbone therapy,” said Dr. Malte Peters, Chief Research and Development Officer at MorphoSys. “Given the data available to date, including data from the L-MIND study, we believe that the mechanism of action, efficacy and safety profile of tafasitamab have the potential to make it a preferred combination partner as we seek to transform the standard of care in DLBCL. We are committed to developing innovative therapies to battle this aggressive disease for the benefit of patients with DLBCL, and look forward to beginning the planned frontMIND in the first half of 2021.”