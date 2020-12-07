 

Data Evaluating Tafasitamab with and without Lenalidomide in Combination with R-CHOP in Patients with DLBCL Presented at ASH 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 16:00  |  26   |   |   

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) and MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ:MOR) announce that preliminary data from firstMIND, the ongoing Phase 1b, open-label, randomized study on the safety and efficacy of tafasitamab or tafasitamab plus lenalidomide in addition to R-CHOP for patients with newly diagnosed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) were presented today during the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition (ASH). Additionally, a long-term subgroup analysis of the L-MIND study investigating tafasitamab combined with lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL was also presented at ASH.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005244/en/

The preliminary results of firstMIND indicate that tafasitamab plus lenalidomide in addition to R-CHOP shows an acceptable tolerability profile. Toxicities appear to be similar to what is expected with R-CHOP alone or in combination with lenalidomide. Serious or severe neutropenia and thrombocytopenia events (grade 3 or higher) were more frequent in the tafasitamab plus lenalidomide arm. The incidence of febrile neutropenia was comparable between both arms and the average relative dose intensity of R-CHOP was maintained in both arms. Interim response assessments after three cycles were available for 45 patients. In both arms combined, 41/45 (91.1%) of patients had an objective response as per Lugano 20141.

The preliminary data from this ongoing study in first-line DLBCL warrant further investigation. To that end, MorphoSys and Incyte plan to initiate frontMIND, a Phase 3 trial evaluating tafasitamab plus lenalidomide in combination with R-CHOP compared to R-CHOP alone as first-line treatment for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL.

“The initial results of the firstMIND study, shared today at ASH, as well as the long-term analyses from L-MIND, underscore the potential of tafasitamab as a combination therapeutic for patients with DLBCL, where there remains a significant unmet need. Along with our partners at MorphoSys, we are pleased to be moving forward with the initiation of a Phase 3 study in 2021,” said Steven Stein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Incyte.

“The preliminary firstMIND study results mark another important step as we explore the potential of tafasitamab as a backbone therapy,” said Dr. Malte Peters, Chief Research and Development Officer at MorphoSys. “Given the data available to date, including data from the L-MIND study, we believe that the mechanism of action, efficacy and safety profile of tafasitamab have the potential to make it a preferred combination partner as we seek to transform the standard of care in DLBCL. We are committed to developing innovative therapies to battle this aggressive disease for the benefit of patients with DLBCL, and look forward to beginning the planned frontMIND in the first half of 2021.”

Seite 1 von 8
Incyte Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Data Evaluating Tafasitamab with and without Lenalidomide in Combination with R-CHOP in Patients with DLBCL Presented at ASH 2020 Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) and MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ:MOR) announce that preliminary data from firstMIND, the ongoing Phase 1b, open-label, randomized study on the safety and efficacy of tafasitamab or …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Pfizer Reports Positive Clinical Data for BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody (PF-06863135) in Multiple ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
XPeng Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Bayer and Atara Biotherapeutics Enter Strategic Collaboration for Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T-cell ...
Iron Mountain Executes Six Megawatt Expansion With Fortune 100 Customer at AZP-2 Data Center in ...
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:00 Uhr
Incyte Announces Parsaclisib Treatment Results in High Rate of Rapid and Durable Responses in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas
04.12.20
Incyte Announces First Data from REACH3 Trial Showing Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) Significantly Improved Outcomes in Patients with Steroid-Refractory or Steroid-Dependent Chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease
04.12.20
Biotech Report: Vita34 (V3V) und Evotec (EVT) fester, 4SC (VSC) rutschen ab
01.12.20
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) fest, MorphoSys (MOR) leichter
27.11.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) deutlich fester, US-Sektor zieht an
25.11.20
Biotech Report: MagForce (MF6) und Qiagen (QIA) klettern, BioFrontera (B8F) verlieren
24.11.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) behauptet, Evotec (EVT) und Qiagen (QIA) leichter
23.11.20
Biotech Report: MagForce (MF6) und Evotec (EVT) fester; US-Sektor im Plus
23.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: MorphoSys AG (deutsch)
19.11.20
Biotech Report: BioFrontera (B8F) und Qiagen (QIA) gesucht, MorphoSys (MOR) kaum bewegt

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.06.20
23
Incyte Corporation - The Next Step