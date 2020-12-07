BeiGene Presents Clinical Data on BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) in B-Cell Malignancies and Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide, today presented clinical data on its BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) in two posters at the 62nd American Society for Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, including results from a Phase 2 trial in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell malignancies who were intolerant to ibrutinib and/or acalabrutinib and the first results from a pivotal Phase 2 trial in patients with R/R Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia (WM) that were included in a supplemental new drug application of BRUKINSA currently under priority review in China.

“Tolerability of treatments for B-cell malignancies is an important consideration with BTK inhibition, and BRUKINSA was designed with that in mind to maximize BTK occupancy and minimize off-target effects. Following on the results of the Phase 3 ASPEN trial, in which BRUKINSA demonstrated advantages in safety and tolerability compared to ibrutinib in patients with WM, we’re excited to learn from the Phase 2 trial that BRUKINSA was tolerable and showed activity in patients who discontinued treatment with ibrutinib and/or acalabrutinib due to adverse events,” said Jane Huang, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Hematology at BeiGene. “Additionally, we reported data from our pivotal Phase 2 trial in China in patients with relapsed/refractory WM, which showed deep responses in a difficult-to-treat patient population. With a growing clinical development team across the globe, we look forward to continuing to advance our clinical program for BRUKINSA.”

Phase 2 Trial of Zanubrutinib in Patients with Previously Treated B-Cell Malignancies Intolerant to Ibrutinib and/or Acalabrutinib

Abstract 2947

This single-arm, open-label, multicenter Phase 2 trial in the U.S. (NCT04116437) was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of BRUKINSA in patients with previously treated B-cell malignancies who were intolerant to prior treatment with ibrutinib and/or acalabrutinib. The primary endpoint of safety was assessed by the recurrence and the change in severity of adverse events (AEs) compared to patients’ intolerance AE profile to ibrutinib and/or acalabrutinib. Secondary endpoints included investigator-assessed overall response rate (ORR), investigator-assessed progression-free survival (PFS) and patient-reported outcomes. A total of 60 patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL), WM, mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) or marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) intolerant to ibrutinib and/or acalabrutinib were enrolled in this trial.