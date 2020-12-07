 

Bristol Myers Squibb Presents Data Evaluating Potential of Liso-cel Across Leukemia and Lymphomas at ASH 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 16:00  |  75   |   |   

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced data from multiple studies evaluating lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel), an investigational CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, in relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), in relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), and in relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) were presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. The data include longer-term follow-up from the Phase 1 TRANSCEND CLL 004 study in a cohort of patients with relapsed or refractory CLL and SLL treated with liso-cel as monotherapy and initial results from the combination cohort with ibrutinib, and safety and preliminary efficacy results from TRANSCEND NHL 001 in the cohort of patients with relapsed or refractory MCL treated with liso-cel. Additionally, initial results from the OUTREACH study evaluating outcomes of treatment with liso-cel for patients with relapsed or refractory LBCL across inpatient and outpatient settings were presented.

“In our mission to transform patients’ lives through science, we have established a diverse and comprehensive development program to understand the potential of liso-cel across both aggressive and indolent hematologic malignancies and sites of care,” said Noah Berkowitz, M.D., Ph.D., senior vice president, Global Clinical Development, Hematology, Bristol Myers Squibb. “In addition, we continue to advance our cell therapy research to inform potential combination strategies with our CAR T cell therapies to optimize treatment outcomes for patients in need.”

Liso-cel in Combination with Ibrutinib and as Monotherapy in CLL/SLL: TRANSCEND CLL 004

In the Phase 1/2 TRANSCEND CLL 004 study, patients with relapsed or refractory CLL and SLL were enrolled in a cohort receiving liso-cel in combination with ibrutinib (Presentation #544). Nineteen patients started or continued ibrutinib treatment for >90 days at enrollment and were evaluated for safety and efficacy following liso-cel treatment.

Seventy-four percent of patients experienced any grade cytokine release syndrome (CRS) with one Grade 3 event. Median time to onset of CRS was 6.5 days (1-13) and median duration of CRS was 6 days (3-13). Any grade neurologic events (NEs) occurred in 32% of patients with three Grade 3 events. Median time to onset of NEs was 8 days (5-12) and median duration of NEs was 6.5 days (1-8).1

