Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Kathleen Wilson-Thompson’s Retirement and Appoints Pamela Puryear as Global Chief Human Resources Officer

Kathleen Wilson-Thompson, executive vice president and global chief human resources officer for Walgreens Boots Alliance, will retire in January as a respected leader in the industry. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Never has Kathleen’s contribution to the company been stronger than in 2020, whether leading Human Resources actions during the pandemic or being a strong voice for all during the racial equity movement,” said WBA Co-Chief Operating Officer Ornella Barra. “Kathleen has been a trusted leader, advocate for change, driver of business transformation, and more to so many of us over the years, and she will be missed greatly at WBA. Kathleen left us stronger than where she found us.”

Wilson-Thompson will retire from the company in January, as a respected leader in the industry as well as among global chief human resources officers (CHROs). This November, The HR Digest included Wilson-Thompson on the Most Influential HR Leaders Powerlist and credited her for harnessing the power of digital transformation to empower WBA’s people, many of whom are essential workers, during COVID-19. Please see Wilson-Thompson’s biography for more information on her background.

“Pamela is a true leader of transformation, and we are delighted she is joining us. Our vision in Human Resources is that every day we inspire and support all of our colleagues across the globe, to care for our customers, patients and communities,” continued Barra. “Pamela’s experience operating as a human resources leader in the healthcare industry will help to further strengthen the core of our business as we accelerate our digital future, with a special focus in Human Resources on culture, talent and employee experience.”

A nationally recognized leader in human resources and organization development, Pamela has a strong track record of leading culture transformation, developing leaders and building teams to drive strategic business outcomes. Puryear joins WBA from Zimmer Biomet, a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, where she has served as senior vice president and chief human resources officer and a member of the president and CEO’s leadership team. Puryear, who will be relocating to the Chicago area, will start Jan. 18.