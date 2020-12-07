 

Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center in Missouri City, TX

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020   

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) plans to open its first fulfillment center in Missouri City, Texas. The new fulfillment center, which is anticipated to launch in 2021, will create over 500 new full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.

See Our Fulfillment Centers in Action

“We’re excited to be expanding our network of operations in Missouri City,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “We are grateful for the strong support we’ve received from local and state leaders as we broaden our footprint throughout Texas. Every day at Amazon, incredible employees come together to deliver magical experiences for customers and we look forward to creating over 500 jobs for the local community, with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.”

In the new one million square-foot fulfillment center Amazon associates will work to pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs.

“Missouri City and Amazon are alike when it comes to success, diversity, customer service and community. We are looking forward to this new business model, which focuses on customer service and expands the economy as this is another partnership that will build on our commercial tax base, helping to ease the property tax burden on residents,” said Missouri City Mayor Yolanda Ford. “Expanding the economic base is a citizen and City Council priority, and this new Amazon center helps to achieve that goal. It’s just another step in moving Missouri City’s economy forward into the future.”

On top of Amazon’s industry-leading minimum $15 per hour wage, the company offers full-time employees comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50 percent match starting on day one. Amazon prioritizes the safety and health of its employees and has invested millions of dollars to provide a safe workplace. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility to support their growing families.

Amazon leverages its scale to help support local communities. Amazon has also pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs. The programs will help Amazon team members from all backgrounds access training to move into highly skilled roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retail stores, and transportation network, or pursue career paths outside of Amazon.

“We welcome Amazon to Missouri City and are excited that this piece of the City’s long-term economic development plan has come to fruition,” said City Manager Odis Jones. “Our teams have been working hand-in-hand the last few weeks to finalize the deal and we are looking forward to continuing our corporate-community partnership with this industry giant for years to come.”

Amazon in Texas:

  • Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 43,000 jobs in Texas and invested more than $16.9 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation to its employees.
  • Amazon’s investments have contributed more than $18.8 billion in GDP to the Texas economy and have helped create over 49,000 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires – from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services.
  • More than 116,000 independent authors and small and medium businesses in Texas are selling to customers in Amazon’s store, creating thousands of additional jobs across the state.

Additional Resources:

About Amazon: Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit https://www.aboutamazon.com/ and follow @AmazonNews.

Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
Wertpapier


