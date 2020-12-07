 

AIG to Participate in the UBS Virtual Specialty Insurance/Reinsurance Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 16:05  |  30   |   |   

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Mark Lyons, AIG’s Chief Financial Officer, and Christopher Schaper, AIG Re’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Virtual Specialty Insurance/Reinsurance Conference on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The live, listen-only webcast is open to the public and will be available in the Investors section of https://www.aig.com. A replay will be available afterward at the same location.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

American International Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AIG to Participate in the UBS Virtual Specialty Insurance/Reinsurance Conference American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Mark Lyons, AIG’s Chief Financial Officer, and Christopher Schaper, AIG Re’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Virtual Specialty …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Pfizer Reports Positive Clinical Data for BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody (PF-06863135) in Multiple ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
XPeng Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Bayer and Atara Biotherapeutics Enter Strategic Collaboration for Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T-cell ...
Iron Mountain Executes Six Megawatt Expansion With Fortune 100 Customer at AZP-2 Data Center in ...
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
AIG Announces Executive Promotions
11.11.20
COVID-19 Raises Anxiety Levels for College Students by Presenting Extraordinary Health and Financial Challenges