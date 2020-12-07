 

UBS declares coupon payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes

07.12.2020, 16:00  |  67   |   |   

UBS Investment Bank today announced coupon payments for 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes (the “ETNs”), all traded on the NYSE Arca.

NYSE Ticker

ETN Name and Prospectus/
Pricing Supplement*

Valuation
Date

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payment
Date

Coupon
Amount

Payment
Schedule

Current
Yield
(annualized)

HDLB**

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B

11/30/2020

12/10/2020

12/11/2020

12/21/2020

$0.1501

Monthly

11.14%

SMHB**

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B

11/30/2020

12/10/2020

12/11/2020

12/21/2020

$0.0812

Monthly

13.20%

PFFL**

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x

Leveraged Preferred Stock ETN

11/30/2020

12/10/2020

12/11/2020

12/21/2020

$0.1460

Monthly

9.56%

CEFD**

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN

11/30/2020

12/10/2020

12/11/2020

12/21/2020

$0.2420

Monthly

11.36%

MVRL**

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

