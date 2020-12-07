UBS declares coupon payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
UBS Investment Bank today announced coupon payments for 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes (the “ETNs”), all traded on the NYSE Arca.
|
NYSE Ticker
ETN Name and Prospectus/
Pricing Supplement*
Valuation
Date
Ex-Date
Record Date
Payment
Date
Coupon
Amount
Payment
Schedule
Current
Yield
(annualized)
HDLB**
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B
11/30/2020
12/10/2020
12/11/2020
12/21/2020
$0.1501
Monthly
11.14%
SMHB**
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B
11/30/2020
12/10/2020
12/11/2020
12/21/2020
$0.0812
Monthly
13.20%
PFFL**
11/30/2020
12/10/2020
12/11/2020
12/21/2020
$0.1460
Monthly
9.56%
CEFD**
11/30/2020
12/10/2020
12/11/2020
12/21/2020
$0.2420
Monthly
11.36%
MVRL**
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN
