American Influencer Awards Names Top Beauty Influencers and Creators for 2020

The American Influencer Awards, streamed on AIAawards.com and YouTube , honored influencers and creators for their inspiring work across makeup, hair, skincare, nails, and more on social media platforms. The winners were selected through a public voting period from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, with more than 4.5 million votes cast.

The third American Influencer Awards, presented by MGM and hosted by Frankie Grande and Kandee Johnson, recognized the top influencers and creators in beauty last night, Sunday, December 6. The American Influencers Awards is powered by the USA TODAY NETWORK and coordinated with the American Influencer Association.

"We’re excited to celebrate all of the nominees and winners for their talent and work this year, especially after receiving a record number of votes,” Christopher Crellin, President of the American Influencer Association. “Since we couldn’t host a live event, we wanted to produce the show to continue bringing this community together to celebrate the extraordinary creativity and inspiration they give their fans.”

The show featured top influencers and personalities including Tyra Banks, Kris Jenner, 360Jeezy, Chris Appleton, Chrishell Stause, Guy Tang, Kristen Hancher, Rebecca Zamalo, and more, with many presenting the 23 awards.

The 2020 American Influencer Award winners are:

Emerging Hair Stylist of the Year: Kahh Spence, @kahhspence

Emerging Hair Colorist of the Year: Liz Cordis, @liz.colors

Emerging Creative Makeup Artist of the Year: Lauren B. Brown, @raggedyroyal

Emerging Makeup Tutorialist of the Year: Yami Angelina, @yamiangelina

Emerging Makeup Artist of the Year: Mikayla Nogueira, @mikaylajmakeup

Celebrity Hair Stylist of the Year: Chris Appleton, @chrisappleton1

Celebrity Makeup Artist of the Year: Ariel Tejada, @makeupbyariel

International Hair Influencer of the Year: Natalie Anne, @natalieannehair

International Makeup Influencer of the Year: Nikkie de Jager, @nikkietutorials

Beauty Influencer Brand of the Year: Henry Vasquez, @hankandhenry_

Product Review Influencer of the Year: Alan Macias, @alannized

Makeup Tutorialist of the Year: Angelica Torres, @candylover89

Creative Makeup Artist of the Year: Gabrielle Alexis, @gabxxrielle

Lifestyle Influencer of the Year: Amanda Cerny, @amandacerny

Trendsetter of the Year: Louie Castro, @louiecasttro

Nail Artist of the Year: Jenny Bui, @nailson7th

Skincare Influencer of the Year: Hyram Yarbro, @skincarebyhyram

Textured Hair Stylist of the Year: Leysa Carrillo, @leysahairandmakeup

Hair Stylist of the Year: Lara Kay, @larackay

Hair Colorist of the Year: Caitlin Ford, @caitlinfordhair

Barber of the Year: Rob Ferrel, @robtheoriginal

Hair Influencer of the Year: Brad Mondo, @bradmondonyc

Makeup Influencer of the Year: Patrick Starrr, @patrickstarrr

Additionally, Tyra Banks presented the 2020 Smize Award to James Charles (@jamescharles). The award honors an influencer who throughout 2020 continued to share positive inspiration and entertainment to all their followers and embrace beauty from the inside out.