American Influencer Awards Names Top Beauty Influencers and Creators for 2020
The third American Influencer Awards, presented by MGM and hosted by Frankie Grande and Kandee Johnson, recognized the top influencers and creators in beauty last night, Sunday, December 6. The American Influencers Awards is powered by the USA TODAY NETWORK and coordinated with the American Influencer Association.
The American Influencer Awards, streamed on AIAawards.com and YouTube, honored influencers and creators for their inspiring work across makeup, hair, skincare, nails, and more on social media platforms. The winners were selected through a public voting period from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, with more than 4.5 million votes cast.
"We’re excited to celebrate all of the nominees and winners for their talent and work this year, especially after receiving a record number of votes,” Christopher Crellin, President of the American Influencer Association. “Since we couldn’t host a live event, we wanted to produce the show to continue bringing this community together to celebrate the extraordinary creativity and inspiration they give their fans.”
The show featured top influencers and personalities including Tyra Banks, Kris Jenner, 360Jeezy, Chris Appleton, Chrishell Stause, Guy Tang, Kristen Hancher, Rebecca Zamalo, and more, with many presenting the 23 awards.
The 2020 American Influencer Award winners are:
- Emerging Hair Stylist of the Year: Kahh Spence, @kahhspence
- Emerging Hair Colorist of the Year: Liz Cordis, @liz.colors
- Emerging Creative Makeup Artist of the Year: Lauren B. Brown, @raggedyroyal
- Emerging Makeup Tutorialist of the Year: Yami Angelina, @yamiangelina
- Emerging Makeup Artist of the Year: Mikayla Nogueira, @mikaylajmakeup
- Celebrity Hair Stylist of the Year: Chris Appleton, @chrisappleton1
- Celebrity Makeup Artist of the Year: Ariel Tejada, @makeupbyariel
- International Hair Influencer of the Year: Natalie Anne, @natalieannehair
- International Makeup Influencer of the Year: Nikkie de Jager, @nikkietutorials
- Beauty Influencer Brand of the Year: Henry Vasquez, @hankandhenry_
- Product Review Influencer of the Year: Alan Macias, @alannized
- Makeup Tutorialist of the Year: Angelica Torres, @candylover89
- Creative Makeup Artist of the Year: Gabrielle Alexis, @gabxxrielle
- Lifestyle Influencer of the Year: Amanda Cerny, @amandacerny
- Trendsetter of the Year: Louie Castro, @louiecasttro
- Nail Artist of the Year: Jenny Bui, @nailson7th
- Skincare Influencer of the Year: Hyram Yarbro, @skincarebyhyram
- Textured Hair Stylist of the Year: Leysa Carrillo, @leysahairandmakeup
- Hair Stylist of the Year: Lara Kay, @larackay
- Hair Colorist of the Year: Caitlin Ford, @caitlinfordhair
- Barber of the Year: Rob Ferrel, @robtheoriginal
- Hair Influencer of the Year: Brad Mondo, @bradmondonyc
- Makeup Influencer of the Year: Patrick Starrr, @patrickstarrr
Additionally, Tyra Banks presented the 2020 Smize Award to James Charles (@jamescharles). The award honors an influencer who throughout 2020 continued to share positive inspiration and entertainment to all their followers and embrace beauty from the inside out.
