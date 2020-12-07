PG&E anticipated the need to turn off power overnight to approximately 8,500 customers in portions of Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Tulare and Tuolumne counties.

Based on more favorable weather conditions, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will be notifying customers this morning that it will not be initiating a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) today.

After monitoring weather conditions throughout the night, the company’s Emergency Operations Center determined that conditions would not warrant initiating a PSPS.

PG&E monitors for the combination of strong winds coupled with dry air and dry fuel conditions when considering whether to call a PSPS. During the overnight hours, winds didn’t strengthen in the lower elevations and relative humidity observations did not reach critical values.

Ultimately, the decision was made to cancel the PSPS. Customers will receive notifications shortly that their power will not be turned off.

The scope of this potential event has decreased steadily through the weekend. PG&E sent notifications to about 130,000 customers in 16 counties on Friday evening that the company was monitoring a forecast of severe weather. By Saturday, the number of customers potentially affected by this PSPS had been reduced to 92,000, and on Sunday, the number decreased further to about 8,500 customers.

PG&E appreciates the patience of our customers. A PSPS is only initiated as a last resort for public safety. Customers are strongly encouraged to update their contact information and indicate their preferred language for notifications by visiting www.pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling 1-800-743-5000, where in-language support is available.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005647/en/