 

Intrado Digital Media Launches Do-it-Yourself Offering Virtual Event Express

Virtual Event Express is a self-service solution that enables users to create fully branded, engaging virtual events in just a few hours

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced the addition of Virtual Event Express to their Digital Media solutions portfolio. Virtual Event Express is a self-service platform that streamlines the creation of online events. Customers with access to Intrado’s Studio Webcasting platform can now build a complete virtual event environment in hours, rather than weeks or months.

“The increased demand for virtual events calls for innovation in the space,” said Ben Chodor, President of Intrado Digital Media. “With Virtual Event Express, we make virtual events available and accessible to a wider audience by significantly lowering the barriers to entry – cost, setup time, and support. As a result, our customers will be able to scale their virtual event activity easily and cost-effectively.”

Expanding on Intrado Digital Media’s award-winning virtual event solution, Virtual Event Express is a do-it-yourself platform designed to provide customers with greater control over their events’ setup and delivery, no coding required. The platform allows users to create branded, engaging events that can include live webcasts and engagement tools. To ensure a complete interactive experience with event attendees, Virtual Event Express is easily integrated with Intrado Digital Media’s webcasting platform, online meeting tools, and third-party solutions.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Virtual Event Express built-in capabilities include:

  • Registration – Customizable set of registration information, powered with access control capabilities like password restrictions and automated registration confirmation emails
  • Lobby – Engaging lobby experience with the ability to integrate welcome videos or messages
  • Agenda – Seamless creation of complex, multi-track agendas where event sessions can be linked or fully integrated
  • 2D and 3D – Wide selection of experiences, from pre-created two-dimensional and three-dimensional event templates to customize look & feel
  • Mobile – Responsive browser-based design across desktop, tablet, or mobile which doesn’t require downloads or app installation
  • Reporting – Robust analytics and reporting to provide insights on event performance

Companies of all sizes now have access to an easy-to-use, cost-effective virtual event solution that meets their functional needs and scalability requirements.

Intrado Digital Media’s broad suite of solutions helps marketing, public relations, internal communications, and investor relations professionals connect with their most important audiences, uncover actionable insights, and drive meaningful business impact.

To learn more about Virtual Event Express, visit: www.intrado.com/virtual-event-express

To learn more about Intrado Digital Media, visit: www.intrado.com/digital-media 

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com. 

CONTACT: Contact

Dave Pleiss
Investor and Public Relations
DMPleiss@Intrado.com
402-716-6578



