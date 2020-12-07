 

Photo Release -- William Coffey Joins WSFS as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.12.2020, 16:15  |  38   |   |   

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), today announced William Coffey as its new Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) reporting to Lisa Brubaker, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

Coffey will be responsible for leading enterprise technology strategies and services for the Bank, including infrastructure and architecture, application development and service management.

“We’re thrilled to have someone with Will’s proven track record in financial services, delivering large scale technology initiatives that support business outcomes of growth, scalability and modernization,” said Brubaker. “In addition to building out WSFS’ future technology architecture and delivering solutions that support the Bank’s continued growth, he will play an integral role supporting our Delivery Transformation initiative focused on meeting the ever-changing needs and expectations of our Customers.”

“I am very excited to join the WSFS team and to work with WSFS Associates throughout the company,” said Coffey. “Given the growth the Bank has experienced the past several years, WSFS is well-positioned going forward for significant and strategic growth in the rapidly changing landscape of the financial services industry.”

Coffey has extensive experience in leading transformative technology, operations and business strategies for financial services. Spending more than 19 years at Vanguard, Coffey served in various technology leadership roles supporting institutional full service, equity investments, legal, compliance and financial advisor services. He also previously worked in information technology for Verizon and Shared Medical Systems (now Siemens).

Coffey is an active member of the community, serving as a board member for Amigos de Jesus and Chair of the Amigos de Jesus Marketing and Development Committee as well as previously serving on the board of the National MS Society for eight years. He received his B.S. in management and information systems from Saint Joseph’s University.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the greater Philadelphia region. As of September 30, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $13.8 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $23.1 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 115 offices, 90 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (54), Delaware (43), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact: Kyle Babcock
215-864-1795
kbabcock@wsfsbank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92ff7644-de54-474b ...


WSFS Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Photo Release -- William Coffey Joins WSFS as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), today announced William Coffey as its new Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) reporting to Lisa …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Aeterna Zentaris Announces European Licensing Agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. for ...
Victory Square Technologies Enters Into White Label Manufacturing, Sales & Distribution Agreements ...
Nokia to lead the EU’s 6G project Hexa-X
BioCryst Announces $325 Million of Funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management
Yara ready to enable the hydrogen economy with historic full-scale green ammonia project
New follow-up phase III data reinforce the long-term benefit of Roche’s Hemlibra for people with ...
First Majestic Announces Inaugural Dividend Policy
Kandi Technologies Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders
Bombardier Site in Katowice Recognized as the Safest Workplace in the Silesia Region in Poland
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
23.11.20
Photo Release -- WSFS Announces Nancy J. Foster Joins its Board of Directors
16.11.20
WSFS Bank Promotes Four Associates to Senior Vice President Positions
10.11.20
WSFS Management to Hold Meetings with Analysts and Investors at the D.A. Davidson Mid-Atlantic/Midwest Bank Conference