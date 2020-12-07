TG Therapeutics Announces Triple Combination Data Presentations at the at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced two triple therapy combination data presentations. The first evaluated the investigational combination of umbralisib plus ublituximab (U2) plus venetoclax in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); and the second evaluated the investigational combination of U2 plus TG-1701, the Company’s once daily, oral, BTK inhibitor, in patients with R/R CLL or B-cell lymphoma. Data from these trials were presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting and exposition. Presentation highlights are included below.

Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are extremely pleased by the triple therapy data presented today demonstrating the potential of U2 with both venetoclax and our BTK inhibitor, TG-1701.” Mr. Weiss continued, “Our mission continues to be to drive toward better outcomes for patients with B-cell malignancies by developing multi-drug combinations. We believe the data with these triple combinations highlights our approach of leveraging our portfolio and standard of care therapies to build on the U2 backbone with the goal of creating potentially best in class treatments for patients in need.”

PRESENTATION HIGHLIGHTS:

Poster Presentation Title : A Phase 1/2 Study of Umbralisib, Ublituximab, and Venetoclax (U2-Ven) in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)