 

TG Therapeutics Announces Triple Combination Data Presentations at the at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

U2 + Venetoclax: 100% ORR at cycle 12 (n=27), including 41% CR rate, and 96% of patients achieving undetectable MRD in the peripheral blood and 77% achieving undetectable MRD in bone marrow

U2 + TG-1701 (BTKi): Dose escalation cohort (n=14) resulted in 79% ORR, with 22% CR rate, including 100% ORR in patients WM, CLL, MZL and DLBCL (n=7)

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced two triple therapy combination data presentations. The first evaluated the investigational combination of umbralisib plus ublituximab (U2) plus venetoclax in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); and the second evaluated the investigational combination of U2 plus TG-1701, the Company’s once daily, oral, BTK inhibitor, in patients with R/R CLL or B-cell lymphoma. Data from these trials were presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting and exposition. Presentation highlights are included below.

Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are extremely pleased by the triple therapy data presented today demonstrating the potential of U2 with both venetoclax and our BTK inhibitor, TG-1701.” Mr. Weiss continued, “Our mission continues to be to drive toward better outcomes for patients with B-cell malignancies by developing multi-drug combinations. We believe the data with these triple combinations highlights our approach of leveraging our portfolio and standard of care therapies to build on the U2 backbone with the goal of creating potentially best in class treatments for patients in need.”

PRESENTATION HIGHLIGHTS:

Poster Presentation Title: A Phase 1/2 Study of Umbralisib, Ublituximab, and Venetoclax (U2-Ven) in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

  • Regimen was administered with 3 cycles of U2 as induction in cycles 1 through 3, U2 plus venetoclax in cycles 4, 5 and 6, followed by umbralisib plus venetoclax in cycles 7 through 12 in patients with R/R CLL. Patients with centrally confirmed undetectable minimal residual disease (uMRD) in the bone marrow after cycle 12 were permitted to stop all therapy, while MRD detectable patients continued on single agent umbralisib.
  • 43 patients have been treated as of the data cutoff with 58% of patients previously exposed to a BTK inhibitor
  • Among evaluable patients, ORR was 77% (30/39) after cycle 3 (U2 only), 100% (31/31) after cycle 7, and 100% (27/27) after cycle 12
  • Among the 27 patients who finished 12 cycles of therapy:
TG Therapeutics Announces Triple Combination Data Presentations at the at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting U2 + Venetoclax: 100% ORR at cycle 12 (n=27), including 41% CR rate, and 96% of patients achieving undetectable MRD in the peripheral blood and 77% achieving undetectable MRD in bone marrow U2 + TG-1701 (BTKi): Dose escalation cohort (n=14)

