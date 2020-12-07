 

Apellis Reports Pegcetacoplan Demonstrates Greater Treatment Responses and Quality-of-Life Improvements Compared to C5 Inhibitors for PNH

  • Data were presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

  • In an analysis from the 16-week Phase 3 PEGASUS study, 70.7% of patients treated with pegcetacoplan compared to 5.1% of eculizumab-treated patients achieved a good, major, or complete hematologic response based on published classifications

  • Quality-of-life substantially improved for pegcetacoplan-treated patients, reaching near-normal levels on several measures, and did not change for eculizumab-treated patients in a PEGASUS analysis at 16 weeks

  • A matching-adjusted indirect comparison suggests that 76% more patients on pegcetacoplan achieved hemoglobin stabilization and 71% more patients on pegcetacoplan were transfusion free compared to ravulizumab, a long-acting C5 inhibitor

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced new analyses from the Phase 3 PEGASUS study, which demonstrated statistically significant improvements in treatment responses and substantial quality-of-life improvements with pegcetacoplan, an investigational, targeted C3 therapy, versus eculizumab, a C5 inhibitor, for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) at 16 weeks. Additionally, a matching-adjusted indirect comparison (MAIC) showed improvements in clinical, hematologic, and quality-of-life outcomes in patients treated with pegcetacoplan compared to ravulizumab, a long-acting C5 inhibitor. The data were presented at the virtual American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting (ASH) taking place December 5 - 8, 2020.

Substantial Improvements in Hematologic Responses and Quality-of-Life Demonstrated in Patients Treated with Pegcetacoplan Compared to Eculizumab
In an analysis of hematologic responses from the PEGASUS study, using response classifications developed independently by PNH experts that were published in Frontiers in Immunology,1 the findings showed:

  • Approximately 70.7% of pegcetacoplan-treated patients (29/41) compared to 5.1% of eculizumab-treated patients (2/39) achieved a good, major, or complete hematologic response (p<0.0001), which means the individual treated with pegcetacoplan reached a level of mild or no anemia and did not require transfusions.
  • 39% of patients treated with pegcetacoplan (16/41) compared to 0% of patients treated with eculizumab (0/39) achieved a complete response (p<0.0001), meaning they were transfusion free, experienced stable hemoglobin and lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) in the normal range, and showed no evidence of hemolysis based on LDH levels and reticulocyte count.

In a PEGASUS analysis of quality-of-life:

