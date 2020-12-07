Apellis Reports Pegcetacoplan Demonstrates Greater Treatment Responses and Quality-of-Life Improvements Compared to C5 Inhibitors for PNH

Data were presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting





WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced new analyses from the Phase 3 PEGASUS study, which demonstrated statistically significant improvements in treatment responses and substantial quality-of-life improvements with pegcetacoplan, an investigational, targeted C3 therapy, versus eculizumab, a C5 inhibitor, for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) at 16 weeks. Additionally, a matching-adjusted indirect comparison (MAIC) showed improvements in clinical, hematologic, and quality-of-life outcomes in patients treated with pegcetacoplan compared to ravulizumab, a long-acting C5 inhibitor. The data were presented at the virtual American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting (ASH) taking place December 5 - 8, 2020.

Substantial Improvements in Hematologic Responses and Quality-of-Life Demonstrated in Patients Treated with Pegcetacoplan Compared to Eculizumab

In an analysis of hematologic responses from the PEGASUS study, using response classifications developed independently by PNH experts that were published in Frontiers in Immunology,1 the findings showed:

Approximately 70.7% of pegcetacoplan-treated patients (29/41) compared to 5.1% of eculizumab-treated patients (2/39) achieved a good, major, or complete hematologic response (p<0.0001), which means the individual treated with pegcetacoplan reached a level of mild or no anemia and did not require transfusions.

39% of patients treated with pegcetacoplan (16/41) compared to 0% of patients treated with eculizumab (0/39) achieved a complete response (p<0.0001), meaning they were transfusion free, experienced stable hemoglobin and lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) in the normal range, and showed no evidence of hemolysis based on LDH levels and reticulocyte count.

In a PEGASUS analysis of quality-of-life: