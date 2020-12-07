Kymera Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on IRAKIMiD and STAT3 Programs at Virtual 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel, small molecule protein degrader therapeutics, today announced the company presented preclinical data that further support development of its highly selective and potent IRAKIMiD and STAT3 protein degraders scheduled to enter the clinic in 2021. Data were presented at the virtual 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, Dec. 5-8, 2020 in three separate poster presentations.

ABSTRACT #2088, “KTX-120, A Novel IRAKIMiD Degrader of IRAK4 and IMiD Substrates, Shows Preferential Activity and Induces Regressions in MYD88-Mutant DLBCL Cell and Patient Derived Xenograft Models,” presented by Duncan H. Walker, PhD, Vice President of Oncology at Kymera Therapeutics. Poster Session II: Sunday, Dec. 6th (7:00 AM - 3:30 PM PT)

IRAKIMiDs are novel, heterobifunctional degraders in development for MYD88-mutant (MYD88MT) diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) that selectively target and degrade both IRAK4 and IMiD substrates to elicit more profound and durable anti-tumor activity than targeting IRAK4 or IMiD substrates alone. New data presented on Kymera’s IRAKIMiD development candidate, KT-413 (formerly KTX-120), continue to support the potential for a first-in-class targeted therapy in MYD88MT DLBCL.

Research highlights:

KT-413 selectively degraded IRAK4 and IMiD substrates in peripheral blood mononuclear cells and activated type I interferon signaling in MYD88 MT DLBCL.

DLBCL. KT-413 showed superior activity in vitro compared to the potent IMiD CC-220 across MYD88 MT DLBCL cell lines, irrespective of co-mutations such as CD79B, TNFAIP3, IRF4, and/or BCL6.

DLBCL cell lines, irrespective of co-mutations such as CD79B, TNFAIP3, IRF4, and/or BCL6. PK/PD in tumors showed sustained >80% degradation of both IRAK4 and IMiD substrates associated with tumor regressions irrespective of co-mutations in multiple MYD88 MT DLBCL mouse CDX and PDX in vivo models with intermittent PO or IV dosing.

DLBCL mouse CDX and PDX in vivo models with intermittent PO or IV dosing. KT-413 is on track for initiation of a Phase 1 trial in advanced lymphoma in 2H 2021.

ABSTRACT #3013, “Targeting MYD88-Mutant DLBCL with IRAKIMiDs: A Comparison to IRAK4 Kinase Inhibition and Evaluation of Synergy with Rational Combinations,” presented by Jennifer K. Lue, MD of Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Poster Session III: Monday, Dec. 7th (7:00 AM - 3:30 PM PT)