Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.12.2020 / 16:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Craig
Last name(s): Johnstone

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evotec SE

b) LEI
529900F9KI6OYITO9B12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005664809

b) Nature of the transaction
Exercise against Cash Settlement (Share Performance Plan)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
25.0146 EUR 100058.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
25.0146 EUR 100058.40 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-07; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


07.12.2020
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com

 
