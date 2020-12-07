Tractor Supply Company Announces New Distribution Center in Ohio

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced it intends to build a new distribution center in Navarre, Ohio. The approximately 895,000 square foot Navarre distribution center represents an initial investment of about $70 million. The facility will create more than 375 new full-time jobs by the end of 2023 and service about 250 Tractor Supply stores at full capacity. Construction is currently scheduled to begin in April 2021, with anticipated completion by Fall 2022.

“Tractor Supply is excited to begin work on our ninth distribution center, and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the Navarre community,” said Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “In support of our Life Out Here Strategy, this new distribution center is a significant investment to help serve our growing store base and online sales as we build a strong, relevant company for the future. We appreciate the support of the many state and local officials who have worked extensively to establish a business climate in which everyone can prosper.”

“Tractor Supply’s new, state-of-the-art distribution center will bring new jobs and investment to an expanding industrial park in Navarre,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Workforce talent in Stark County will play an essential role in meeting Tractor Supply’s rapidly growing customer demand nationwide.”

Daniel DeHoff, president of The DeHoff Development Company, which is developing the Stark County Farm on behalf of the Stark Board of Trade, stated, “On behalf of the six foundations who invested in the development of this Industrial Park, we welcome Tractor Supply as our newest industry. We look forward to bringing more great companies and great paying jobs to Stark County. Each new industry helps these foundations realize their respective Mission-Related Investment which multiplies their philanthropic impact in the communities they serve – and that’s great news for everyone.”

“Speaking on behalf of the citizens of Navarre, I could not be happier that Tractor Supply chose to build and create jobs in our village,” said Navarre Mayor Bob Benson. “We have been working on building our industrial park for 30 years; for Tractor Supply to bring its 80+-year legacy to our community means the world to us. We have been focused on driving economic growth here, and today, the future of our economy is looking bright.”