 

Tractor Supply Company Announces New Distribution Center in Ohio

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 16:30  |  90   |   |   

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced it intends to build a new distribution center in Navarre, Ohio. The approximately 895,000 square foot Navarre distribution center represents an initial investment of about $70 million. The facility will create more than 375 new full-time jobs by the end of 2023 and service about 250 Tractor Supply stores at full capacity. Construction is currently scheduled to begin in April 2021, with anticipated completion by Fall 2022.

“Tractor Supply is excited to begin work on our ninth distribution center, and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the Navarre community,” said Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “In support of our Life Out Here Strategy, this new distribution center is a significant investment to help serve our growing store base and online sales as we build a strong, relevant company for the future. We appreciate the support of the many state and local officials who have worked extensively to establish a business climate in which everyone can prosper.”

“Tractor Supply’s new, state-of-the-art distribution center will bring new jobs and investment to an expanding industrial park in Navarre,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Workforce talent in Stark County will play an essential role in meeting Tractor Supply’s rapidly growing customer demand nationwide.”

Daniel DeHoff, president of The DeHoff Development Company, which is developing the Stark County Farm on behalf of the Stark Board of Trade, stated, “On behalf of the six foundations who invested in the development of this Industrial Park, we welcome Tractor Supply as our newest industry. We look forward to bringing more great companies and great paying jobs to Stark County. Each new industry helps these foundations realize their respective Mission-Related Investment which multiplies their philanthropic impact in the communities they serve – and that’s great news for everyone.”

“Speaking on behalf of the citizens of Navarre, I could not be happier that Tractor Supply chose to build and create jobs in our village,” said Navarre Mayor Bob Benson. “We have been working on building our industrial park for 30 years; for Tractor Supply to bring its 80+-year legacy to our community means the world to us. We have been focused on driving economic growth here, and today, the future of our economy is looking bright.”

Seite 1 von 3


Tractor Supply Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tractor Supply Company Announces New Distribution Center in Ohio Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced it intends to build a new distribution center in Navarre, Ohio. The approximately 895,000 square foot Navarre distribution center …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Pfizer Reports Positive Clinical Data for BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody (PF-06863135) in Multiple ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
Canada Exercises Increased Option for Total of 40 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
XPeng Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Iron Mountain Executes Six Megawatt Expansion With Fortune 100 Customer at AZP-2 Data Center in ...
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Ynvisible Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Tractor Supply Recognizes Veterans and Active Service Members with Veterans Day Discount